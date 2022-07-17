Disha Patani scores high on glamour in blush pink mini dress for Ek Villain Returns promotions: Check out pics

Actor Disha Patani's wardrobe picks for promoting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns have been nothing less than drop-dead gorgeous. The star has been delighting her fans in stunning floor-length gowns and trendy corset-denim combos. Even her latest pick for another promotional schedule - a blush pink mini dress - backs our statement. Disha scored high on glamour dressed in the stunning outfit that will definitely leave you swooning.

On Saturday, Disha Patani stepped out in Mumbai to promote her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Paparazzi clicked the star outside the T-Series office in the bay, posing for the cameras and flaunting her gorgeous ensemble. Her outfit is a great option for attending romantic dinner dates with your partner or brunch outings with your girlfriends. Scroll ahead to check out Disha's pictures. (Also Read: Disha Patani stirs up a storm in a chic black bralette and bodycon skirt. Check out new pics inside)

Disha Patani promotes her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Disha's outfit comes in a blush pink shade, an ideal choice for beating the humid heat in style. It features a wide plunging square neckline adorned with scalloped lace embroidery, broad straps, a fitted silhouette accentuating the star's enviable physique, and a mini hem length flaunting her long legs.

Disha glammed up the ensemble with statement rings, a dainty pearl necklace, strappy white block heels, and a messy hairdo with loose strands sculpting her face. In the end, Disha chose kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Disha Patani looks glamorous in a blush pink mini dress (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Today, Disha also posted pictures of herself dressed in a black gown, which she wore for attending Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Awards 2022. The star chose a faux leather bodycon gown with a sweetheart neckline and a side thigh-high slit. She wore the ensemble with high heels and minimal glam.

Meanwhile, Disha will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. The film is their first project together. It is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri. The film hits the theatres on July 29, 2022.