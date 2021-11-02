Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Diwali 2021: Mrunal Thakur decks up in a 55K lehenga

Diwali 2021: Mrunal Thakur decks up in a 55K lehenga(Instagram/@mrunalthakur)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Diwali is around the corner. The festival of lights, which will be celebrated on November 4 this year, is awaited throughout the country. Every year, Diwali is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all over India. The ancient Hindu festival was first celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Lord Rama returning to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. He returned with wife Sita, brother Lakshmana and Hanuman after defeating King Ravana in Lanka.

But now, Diwali is more about the celebration of lights, colours and togetherness of family and friends. Diwali sees homecoming of a lot of people, otherwise staying away from their homes. The houses deck up in colours, lights and happiness.

The festivities have made their way to the tinsel town as well. Bollywood celebrities have been prepping up for the festival already. While some are sharing pro tips on how to look the best in our ethnic attires, some are also exercising and keeping their body fit for the week ahead of indulgence.

Mrunal thakur, on Thursday, shared her look for Diwali this year, and fashion lovers are scurrying to take notes on how to look this gorgeous. For this photoshoot, Mrunal played muse to the fashion designer Punit Balana and picked a stunning mustard bandhani printed lehenga from the designer’s wardrobe.

The lehenga came with an embellished sleeveless blouse of the same bandhani print and a silk organza dupatta with marodi work. “Happy Dhanteras,” Mrunal wished her fans with a set of pictures from her fashion photoshoot.

The dress is attributed to designer Punit Balana. The designer is famously known for his collections on several fabrics and cultures. The lehenga adorned by Mrunal in the pictures, is priced at 55K in the designer’s official website.

The lehenga adorned by Mrunal in the pictures, is priced at ₹55K in the designer’s official website. (https://punitbalana.in/)

Styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Mrunal wore her hair in a clean bun and added mustard-coloured flowers to it, to give the overall look a more festive vibe. Assisted by makeup artist and hair stylist Mehak Oberoi, Mrunal opted for nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, contoured face and nude lipstick to complete her Diwali look. She further accessorised her attire with silver earrings from the house of Narayan Jewels.

