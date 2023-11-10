Diwali 2023: From Ananya Pandey to Kiara Advani, Bollywood celeb-inspired stunning co-ord sets to ace Diwali fashion

Diwali, the biggest Hindi festival, is just around the corner and we can't keep calm. The five-day festival already kicked off with Dhanteras on November 10 and the auspicious festival of Deepawali will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on Sunday, November 12. It's the time of the year when every lane, every house is lit up with the brightness of colourful lights and beautiful rangolis. People are already busy with the festivities, from decorating their homes to making traditional sweets and buying new clothes. Dressing up in stunning ethnic outfits is an essential part of the festivities and Diwali is not complete without your festive glamour. Diwali 2023: Bollywood celeb-inspired stunning co-ord sets to ace Diwali fashion(Instagram)

However, when choosing your Diwali attire, it's also important to keep an eye on the latest trends. And when it comes to fashion and style, co-ord sets are currently ruling the fashion charts. So this Diwali, why not give your traditional outfit a modern twist with co-ordinated outfits? If you are confused and are yet to decide on your festive outfits, don't worry, we have got your back. Whenever you need fashion inspiration, our stylish B-town divas are the ultimate source of inspiration. From Alia Bhatt's floral-co-ord set to Kareena Kapoor's sequined ensemble, here are some top celeb-inspired outfits to ace Diwali fashion. (Also read: Top jewellery trends for Diwali 2023: Regal emeralds, chunky studs, diamond statement necklaces and more )

Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Co-ord Sets for Stylish Diwali

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey is the ultimate Gen Z fashion icon and her ethnic sartorial sense is just too high. Her black and white co-ordinated set showcases the perfect blend of grace and glamour. It features a V-neck bralette top embellished with intricate white embroidery. She teamed it with flared trousers and a printed cape that added drama to her look. She finished her look with a chain necklace, loose hair and minimal make-up. Get inspired by her look and turn heads this Diwali.

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet Singh loves to wear co-ord sets and if you don't believe us then head over to her Insta-diries which are filled with stylish co-ord sets and are nothing short of a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. If you want to dazzle and grab all the attention at the Diwali party then Rakul's gold embellished co-ord set by Ritika Mirchandani is the perfect outfit inspiration. It features a short v-neck kurti with full sleeves, a belt at the waist and a mid-cut. She paired it with a matching sharara style pant. With her hair in an open curl and glam make-up, she looked stunning.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is a total fashionista who can pull off any look to perfection, whether it's a saritorial saree or a traditional suit. Her elegant and graceful yellow co-ord set is perfect if you are looking for something simple yet stylish. Her outfit features a halterneck cropped top with an infinity hem. She teamed it with matching flared trousers and a knee-length jacket adorned with intricate embroidery. She completed her ethnic look with minimal make-up and her hair tied up in a messy bun.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani can turn any outfit into a glamorous affair and her stunning gold co-ord set is just the right Diwali outfit. Her attire consists of a V-neck bralette top with full sleeves and silver sequin embroidery all over. She paired it with matching sharara style pants and a long jacket embellished with heavy embroidered sequin detailing all around. She completed the look with a sleek diamond necklace and stud earrings. With a glamorous make-up and open hair, she served festive fashion goals.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's stunning look in a gorgeous pastel pink co-ordinated set will definitely inspire your festive wardrobe. The stylish diva wore a cropped blouse with a scoop neck adorned with silver sequin detailing. She teamed it with matching palazzo trousers and a full-length jacket with full sleeves and a button at the centre. She completed her stunning look with a diamond necklace and matching diamond drop earrings. A dewy make-up, kohl eyes, glossy lipstick and pinned up hair finished off her look.

Kareena Kapoor

It is not possible to talk about fashion and style without mentioning the OG Kareena Kapoor. Bebo is known for setting fashion trends and she is no less when it comes to slaying co-ord sets. If you want to are looking for something dazzling and shimmery, then Kareena is here to show you how to ace sequins with style. Kareena wore a matching top and flared pants embellished with gold shimmering detailing all over. With statement earrings, glam make-up and open hair, she nailed the look.

