Don’t let the chainmail slip!

Circa 1999, supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss strutted the party scene in chainmail slips, and this glittery outfit has been fashionistas’ fave around the globe ever since. Now, with actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and Vaani Kapoor slipping into the trend, in their own unique ways, it is enjoying a sparkly revival!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Chainmail used to be a red carpet staple, and now it is an integral part of the wardrobe for the daring and spirited. The trend exudes extravagance,” shares designer Shruti Sancheti. Meanwhile, designer Aniket Satam describes the metal mesh fabric as an “upgraded” sequin alternative. He explains, “It has a structure and weight which adds a daring, bold vibe to any garment you make out of it. It’s a cool nocturnal textile, as it has more character than embroidered shine.” Putting the trend in ultra glam category, he adds, “It reflects the experimental ’90s and resonates well with the Y2K easy glam obsession of Gen Z.”

However, don’t follow the trend blindly, advises designer Ronak Choudhary, and warns against chafing if the fabric is not the right quality or structure. So, invest in good pieces, if you plan to turn heads at the club with a princess warrior vibe. In terms of styling, one can always start with a slip dress. To add an extra edge to the trend, stylist Bharat Gupta suggests, “Besides dresses, you can try tops in chainmail with skirts and pants. You can do a contemporary Indian look, teaming a chainmail choli with a lehenga. Chainmail on its own is quite a statement, so all other elements of styling should be muted and complementary.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The less daring need not miss out on this trend. “Pick a chainmail bag, belt or collar. Jazz up your fits with chainmail details,” shares Sancheti. Have a look!

Janhvi Kapoor rocks a classic chainmail cowl slip

Jacqueline Fernandez wears a blue mini dress with a chainmail panel in the front

Natasha Poonawalla wears a chainmail mini and contrasts it with a gold bag and heels

Naomi Campbell slays in a pink chainmail dress with a side slit

Vaani Kapoor makes a case for a casual chainmail look, pairing a red skirt and a knotted tee

Disha Patani pairs a cowl chainmail top with a mini denim skirt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author tweets @digvijayitis

Follow for regular fashion updates about celebs’ style @htcityshowstoppers