Dry skin? 8 skincare products recommended by cosmetologists

If your skin feels dry and patchy and it feels itchy every time you wash your face, then you have dry and dehydrated skin. That is where it becomes important to find the right moisturiser to treat dry and patchy skin.

Cosmetologist approved moisturisers for dry skin (Shutterstock)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

While applying a moisturiser is an important part of any skincare routine, the ingredients in your products matter just as much. Some ingredients help attract moisture to the skin, while others strengthen the skin barrier and prevent water loss. If your skin often feels flaky or dehydrated, knowing which ingredients to look for can help you choose skincare products that provide lasting hydration and keep your skin soft, smooth and comfortable.

Dr Trishna Gupte, Clinical Cosmetologist and Founder and Owner of Cosmo-Square Clinic and ISCA Institute, recommends choosing a moisturiser based on the severity of dryness and the condition of the skin. From everyday lotions for sensitive skin to richer creams for severely dry areas, here are eight options to consider.

Ingredients for dry skin and their benefits

Ingredient Benefits for dry skin Hyaluronic Acid Attracts and holds water in the skin, helping improve hydration and reducing tightness and dryness. Ceramides Help restore and strengthen the skin barrier, reducing moisture loss and keeping skin soft and comfortable. Glycerin A humectant that draws moisture to the skin, helping keep it hydrated, smooth and supple. Squalane Helps soften dry, rough skin and supports the skin barrier while reducing moisture loss. Shea Butter Provides rich moisturisation and helps soothe rough, flaky and very dry skin. Niacinamide Supports the skin barrier and can help reduce moisture loss while improving overall skin texture. Panthenol Helps hydrate and soothe dry, irritated skin while supporting the skin barrier.

Venusia Max Intensive Moisturising Cream is a rich moisturiser designed for dry to very dry skin. It contains glycerin along with emollient butters that help provide intense hydration and soften dry skin. Its richer texture makes it suitable for people dealing with persistent dryness and a compromised moisture barrier. It can be considered when regular lightweight lotions do not provide enough moisturisation. This cream is particularly useful for areas that feel rough, tight or excessively dry and need longer-lasting moisture.

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Cetaphil DAM Daily Advance Lotion is an everyday moisturising option for dry and sensitive skin. Its formula is designed to hydrate while supporting the skin's moisture barrier. Consider this lotion for facial skin that often feels dry, tight, or uncomfortable, especially if you prefer a product you can incorporate into a regular skincare routine. Its focus on moisturisation makes it a practical choice for people looking for an uncomplicated daily moisturiser for dry and sensitive skin.

Physiogel Daily Moisture Therapy Cream is formulated for dry, sensitive and barrier-compromised skin. It can help when skin feels tight, rough, or uncomfortable from excessive dryness. The cream moisturises while supporting the skin barrier, making it suitable for regular use by people whose skin becomes easily dry or sensitised. If your skincare routine tends to leave your skin feeling stripped or uncomfortable, a barrier-focused moisturiser such as this can help restore a more comfortable, hydrated feel.

Moisturex Cream combines urea and lactic acid, making it different from conventional moisturisers that primarily focus on hydration. It is particularly useful for rough, scaly and very dry areas of the body, where the skin may need help with both moisturisation and surface roughness. It may be considered for areas such as extremely dry elbows, knees or other rough patches. Since products containing exfoliating ingredients may not suit everyone, especially when the skin is irritated, it is best used under medical guidance.

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Baume is a richer moisturising option for very dry and sensitive skin. It is particularly suited to skin that is prone to significant dryness or atopy. The balm-like texture makes it useful when the skin needs more intensive moisturisation rather than a lightweight daily lotion. It can be incorporated into a routine when dryness is persistent, and the skin barrier needs additional support. For people whose skin frequently feels tight, rough or uncomfortable, a richer barrier-supporting product may be more appropriate.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion is an oat-based moisturiser that can be useful when dryness is accompanied by irritation. Oat-based skincare is often chosen for its moisturising and soothing properties, making this lotion an option for people who want hydration without an excessively heavy texture. It can work as an everyday body moisturiser for dry skin and can be particularly useful when the skin feels rough or uncomfortable. Its focus on moisturisation and soothing makes it a practical addition to a simple daily skincare routine.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+ is a barrier-repair balm intended for dry, irritated and sensitised areas. Its richer balm texture makes it especially useful when certain areas of skin need extra protection and moisturisation. Rather than a basic lightweight lotion, it suits areas that feel compromised, dry, or uncomfortable. It can be used as part of a barrier-focused routine when the skin needs extra care. Those with persistent or severe irritation should seek professional advice before adding new products.

Sebamed Moisturising Cream is a lighter OTC moisturising option for dry and sensitive facial skin. It can be considered by people who want daily hydration without choosing a very rich cream. The formula is intended to moisturise while being suitable for sensitive skin, making it a practical option for everyday skincare. It may work particularly well for those who find heavy creams uncomfortable during the day. If your facial skin tends to become dry but you prefer a lighter texture, this can be an option to consider.

How to choose a moisturiser for dry skin?

The best moisturiser depends on how dry your skin is and whether you also experience sensitivity, irritation, roughness or a compromised skin barrier. Lightweight lotions may work for everyday dryness, while richer creams and balms can be more appropriate for very dry or sensitised skin. Ingredients such as glycerin, emollients, oat-based moisturising agents, urea and lactic acid can serve different purposes.

If your skin is extremely dry, painful, persistently irritated or developing cracks and scaling, it is better to consult a dermatologist or qualified skincare professional rather than relying only on an over-the-counter moisturiser.

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FAQ for skincare for dry skin What ingredients are best for dry skin? Ingredients such as glycerin, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, shea butter and colloidal oatmeal can help attract or retain moisture and support the skin barrier. For very dry or rough body skin, ingredients such as urea and lactic acid may also be useful.

How often should I moisturise dry skin? Dry skin can generally be moisturised at least twice a day, especially after cleansing or bathing. Applying moisturiser while the skin is slightly damp can help lock in moisture.

Can I use a body moisturiser on my face if I have dry skin? Not always. Facial skin can be more sensitive and may react differently to richer body creams. It is better to choose a product formulated for the face, particularly if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Should people with sensitive skin use moisturisers? Yes. Regular moisturisation is particularly important for sensitive skin because it can help support the skin barrier. Look for a moisturiser suited to sensitive skin and avoid products that cause stinging, burning or irritation.

Can dry skin cause flaking and rough patches? Yes. When the skin lacks sufficient moisture, it can become rough, flaky, tight and uncomfortable. Persistent or severe scaling may have other causes, so professional advice may be needed if the problem does not improve.

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