Dussehra 2021: Mouni Roy, in a bridal ensemble, wishes her fans

On Friday, Mouni played muse to the fashion designer Payal Keyal and dressed up in a stunning bridal ensemble from her wardrobe. The photoshoot was done as a part of a magazine focusing on wedding arrangements. With it, she had a warm wish for her fans.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:15 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

The Navratri celebrations have made its way into the homes and hearts of the celebrities, since it kickstarted on October 7. The nine-day festival, dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Durga, ends on October 15. The festival is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country.

Mouni Roy, who is a Bengali, has more reasons to celebrate the festival. In Bengal, Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja – the largest festival of the Bengalis. Mouni Roy also has been basking in the festivities of Durga Puja.

On Friday, the actor shared snippets of her recent fashion photoshoot on her Instagram profile and also had a heartwarming wish for her Instagram family. The actor immersed herself in the festivities of Durga Puja and the plethora of colourful pictures on her social media profile stands witness to it.

On Friday, Mouni played muse to the fashion designer Payal Keyal and dressed up in a stunning bridal ensemble from her wardrobe. The photoshoot was done as a part of a magazine focusing on wedding arrangements.

Payal Keyal is known for her bridal collections, perfectly blending the ethnic traditions with modernity. Mouni chose a maroon lehenga from Payal’s wardrobe and stunned her fans, as always. The maroon lehenga is embroidered in a darker shade of maroon. It is teamed with a contrasting red dupatta. Take a look at Mouni’s pictures here:

Mouni accessorised her bridal outfit with classic gold jewellery from the house of Sri Krishna Jewellers. She teamed her look with a gold choker and gold bangles. Styled by Sanjay Kumar Dohliya, Mouni tied her hair in a bun with a mid-part.

She opted for minimal makeup – maroon eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, contoured cheeks, drawn eyebrows and Mouni was ready to stun us all.

With the pictures, Mouni wrote a wish for her Bengali fans – “Shubho bijoyar priti o subhechha. Shubho sharodiya.” It loosely translates to – Heartiest wishes on Dussehra. Happy durga puja.

