With the Mahavir Jayanti and Easter celebrations around the corner, along with Ramadan festivities going on, the festive spirit is in the air as communities universally celebrate the victory of good over evil and to complement the festive spirit, you can create a makeup look that is bold and vibrant or something subtle yet stunning. Ladies choose to wear makeup during any festive occasion celebrated across India and one may want to look their best and add a touch of glamour to the celebration.

Easy makeup looks to try for festive season (Photo by Johan Mouchet on Unsplash)

Getting ready during the auspicious time of festivities enhances one’s appearance while celebrating the auspicious days. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson at Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, recommended five different makeup looks for festive week:

Bold Red Lip and Golden Eyes

Start with a golden eyeshadow on the lids and blend it into the crease. Line the upper lash line with black eyeliner and apply mascara. Finish the look with a bold red lipstick.

Glittery Eyes and Pink Lips

Apply a light pink eyeshadow on the lid and blend it into the crease. Then, apply a glittery eyeshadow on top of the pink eyeshadow. Line the upper lash line with a black eyeliner and apply mascara. Complete the look with a light pink lipstick.

Smokey Eyes and Nude Lips

Apply a dark brown eyeshadow on the lid and blend it into the crease. Use a black eyeliner to create a smoky effect on the upper and lower lash line. Apply mascara and finish with a nude lipstick.

Purple and Green Eye Makeup

Apply a purple eyeshadow on the lid and blend it into the crease. Use a green eyeliner to line the upper and lower lash line. Apply mascara and finish with a clear lip gloss.

Blue Eye Makeup and Pink Lips

Apply a blue eyeshadow on the lid and blend it into the crease. Use a black eyeliner to line the upper lash line and a blue eyeliner to line the lower lash line. Apply mascara and finish with a pink lipstick.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Annie Munjaal, MD at Aashmeen Munjaal’s Star Makeup and Hair Academy, recommended:

1. Passionate Pigment or Bold Metallic Eye Look - Use bright and bold colours such as red, orange, gold or blue for the eyes and nude pink coloured glossy lips, symbolising strength and power and feminine fierceness. Use a shimmery gold eyeshadow on your lids and blend it out with a warm brown. Line your eyes with black eyeliner and apply your favorite mascara. Add a pop of color by using a bright blue or green eyeliner on your lower lash line.

2. Starry Sparkle or Glitter Eyes - Use glitter eyeliners or eyeshadows in colours like gold and silver to add a festive touch. They can keep matte lips and settled blush to accentuate their eyes. Glitters are representative of health, wealth, and prosperity and an invitation for deity to bless the individual with glory. Start by applying a deep brown eyeshadow on your lids and blend it out with a lighter brown. Use black eyeliner to create a thick line and smudge it with a smudger brush. Apply a silver or gold glitter on the center of your lids and blend it out. Finish off with a pair of dramatic falsies. Add a little shimmer to your look by using silver or gold highlighters on the cheeks, nose and forehead.

3. Heavenly Hue or Floral Designs - Create floral designs using bright colours on the cheeks or around the eyes. Choosing a bright and bold lip colour is a perfect way to add a pop of colour to your Navratri makeup look. Opt for shades like red, pink, or even purple. Make sure to keep the rest of your makeup minimal to make your lips stand out.

4. Traditional look - Wear traditional attire and opt for a natural makeup look to enhance your features. Use a bold kohl pencil to line your eyes and add a touch of gold eyeshadow on your lids. Add a red bindi on your forehead and finish off with a bright red lipstick.

5. Winged Eyeliner and Radiant Skin - Prep your skin with a hydrating moisturizer and apply a dewy foundation. Use a cream blush and highlighter to add glow to your cheeks. Set your T-zone with a loose powder and add a shimmering body lotion on your arms and legs. Create a classic winged eyeliner look with a bold lip colour to add to your festive look.

Don't be afraid to experiment with bright and bold colours. Have fun with your makeup and enjoy the festivities!