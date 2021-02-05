Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires

Saree is one of the most gorgeous pieces of clothing. The six-yards of elegance can leave behind any evening gown and own the red carpet, Bollywood divas have been proving the same since time immemorial. The latest celebrity to join the stunning saree clan is none other than Nora Fatehi. Yes, you read that right.

Not long ago, Nora channelled the old Bollywood vibes with a black and white image of herself in a pearl bustier and a lehenga which was designed by the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actor has again turned muse for the designers and her followers cannot keep calm. In the latest images, which are also black and white, the actor is seen draped in elegance.

For the first image, the Bharat actor wore a pale pink georgette saree that had a chikankari floral jaal exquisitely hand-woven to it. Nora teamed it with a cutaway blouse to add a modern twist to the ensemble. The designer-duo shared the image with the caption, “Draped in Beauty. Nora Fatehi wears a masterpiece of a saree. The palest pink georgette is exquisitely hand-embroidered in a floral chikankari Jaal. A border in cross-stitch Resham flowers, highlighted with sequins, completes the thoroughly romantic Saree. Worn with a cut away blouse to add contemporary glamour to a classic. (sic).”

The other image showed Nora adding a touch of magic to her chikankari classic off-white dupatta, that was adorned with crystals, sequins and regal red zardozi border, with a modern beaded gota twist blouse. The picture was shared with the caption, “Molten Magic! Nora Fatehi wears a strikingly modern beaded gota twist blouse paired with a Classic off-white gorgette Chikankari dupatta, accented with crystals and sequins and finished with an intricately embroidered regal red zardozi border. (sic).”

Isn’t she breathtaking?

