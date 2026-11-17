Elle Fanning, McKenna Grace to Jennifer Lawrence: Celebrities bring their fashion A-game to Sunrise on the Reaping NYC premiere
Feathers, florals and couture! Elle Fanning, McKenna Grace and Jennifer Lawrence turned the Sunrise on the Reaping premiere into a glamorous fashion affair.
The stars brought Hollywood glamour to New York City as the highly anticipated film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping celebrated its premiere on November 16. Celebrities including Elle Fanning, McKenna Grace and Jennifer Lawrence stunned on the red carpet, delivering memorable fashion moments ahead of the film's theatrical release.
Held at Alice Tully Hall in New York, the star-studded event brought together familiar faces from the original franchise and the next generation of Hunger Games actors. Let's take a look at who wore what and pick up some fashion notes from the evening. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez makes a stylish statement with two contrasting outfits, from a daring suede halter mini dress to burgundy leather ensemble )
Elle Fanning in Givenchy
Elle Fanning fully embraced her character Effie Trinket with a playful, theatrical ensemble by Givenchy. Her nude-toned gown featured an unexpected decoration: makeup compacts and beauty accessories, turning the outfit into a clever fashion tribute to Effie's extravagant Capitol aesthetic.
She completed the look with a short, curly hairstyle adorned with beauty accessories and a hand mirror. It was an imaginative example of method dressing, where fashion becomes an extension of a character.
McKenna Grace in Pamella Roland
McKenna Grace brought a dramatic dose of Capitol glamour in a custom cobalt-blue Pamella Roland gown. The liquid-organza design featured a draped bodice decorated with a crystal-embellished Mockingjay motif.
But the real surprise was her feathered accessory, which unfolded into a spectacular pair of wings. The dramatic reveal referenced Jennifer Lawrence's iconic Mockingjay transformation as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior
Jennifer Lawrence brought a touch of nostalgia to the premiere, stepping onto the red carpet in a sophisticated black silk coat from Dior's Pre-Fall 2026 collection.
The standout detail was the delicate floral embroidery cascading down the coat, complemented by a contrasting white collar. She finished the ensemble with vintage-inspired diamond and onyx pendant earrings from Fred Leighton.
Unlike her younger co-stars, Lawrence opted for subtle references to the franchise rather than full character-inspired dressing. The floral details offered a thoughtful nod to the symbolism of flowers throughout the Hunger Games universe.
Maya Hawke in red and black
Maya Hawke opted for an interesting combination of separates, pairing a red cropped top with a flowing black maxi skirt. The contrast between the bold red and classic black gave her ensemble a contemporary, slightly dramatic appeal.
Rachel Zegler in green
Rachel Zegler added a refreshing burst of colour to the red carpet in a green gown by Zuhair Murad. The rich shade stood out among the evening's darker and more neutral ensembles, while the elegant silhouette brought a sense of occasion to her appearance.
Iris Apatow in Erdem
Iris Apatow embraced romantic detailing in a pale pink Erdem gown featuring delicate feather and sequin accents. The soft colour palette and intricate embellishments gave her look a dreamy, feminine finish, fitting the celebratory atmosphere of the premiere.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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