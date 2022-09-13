Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya arrives at the Emmys in a breathtaking strapless black Valentino ball gown. See all pics

Emmys 2022: Zendaya arrived at the Emmy Awards 2022 looking like the history-making Emmy Awards winner she is. The Euphoria actor embraced the classic Hollywood beauty vibes for the red carpet at the annual 74th Primetime Emmy Awards as she slipped into a gorgeous black strapless ball gown from her favourite luxury designer label, Valentino. The prestigious award show is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The biggest names from the entertainment industry are still arriving on the red carpet. However, for us, Zendaya has already won the night with her glam look.

Zendaya creates magic at the Emmys 2022 in Valentino

The partnership of Zendaya, Valentino and her infamous stylist Law Roach has served the fashion world with some iconic moments that are always a winner. On September 13 (IST), the same came true at the Emmy Awards 2022 as the Euphoria star strutted the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles dressed in a creation from the luxury house. She wore a strapless black ball gown and even dropped a picture of the same on her Instagram page. "I'm on my way [black heart emoji] Emmys 2022," Zendaya captioned the post. (Also Read: Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are Oscars 2022's best-dressed stars, stun in jaw-dropping looks: See pics and videos)

Zendaya's black strapless Valentino ensemble comes with a sweetheart neckline, a plunging back detail, a ribbon embellishment on the front, a peplum style layover on the waist, and a layered larger-than-life floor-grazing skirt for that ultimate ball gown effect. Lastly, the gown's sweeping train on the back added Princess vibes to her exquisite outfit for the Emmys.

Zendaya arrives at the Emmy Awards 2022. (Reuters)

Zendaya paired the strapless gown with a Bulgari diamond chain-link choker necklace, matching dainty earrings, and stilettos with killer high heels. The actor and producer chose to style her tresses in a chic vintage hairdo adorned with a black ribbon headband. Lastly, sleek black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glossy nude lips, on-point eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks.

Zendaya stuns in a black strapless ball gown by Valentino. (Reuters, AP)

Meanwhile, Zendaya made history in 2020 when she took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Euphoria at just 24 years old. She became the youngest person ever to snag the prize. This year, she is nominated for Lead Actress in Drama Series for Euphoria.