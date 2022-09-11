Emmy Awards 2022: When Priyanka Chopra twirled her way into the Emmys best-dressed list with two winning looks

Emmy Awards 2022: The 74th Primetime Emmys 2022 will take place on September 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET (September 13, 5:30 am IST). The star-studded award ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theatre at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. Emmy Awards celebrate and honour the best television shows and performances from the previous year in various categories. It covers drama, comedy, reality shows, limited series, and more. As we begin the countdown for the 74th Emmy Awards, here's looking back at the time when our favourite 'Desi Girl' - Priyanka Chopra - couldn't stop twirling on the Emmys red carpet. The star made her way to the best-dressed list in two winning fashion moments at the awards show. The first was her debut at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, and the second was her fierce look in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra's debut in a Jason Wu gown

Priyanka Chopra made a stellar debut at the Emmy Awards in a red one-shoulder gown by designer Jason Wu. The 40-year-old actor was a presenter at the ceremony with Tom Hiddleston, as they announced the award for Best Directing for a limited series, movie or special. She stole the show with her gorgeous red look and couldn't stop twirling and showing off her gown for the photographs on the red carpet. Later, she told Jimmy Fallon, "I walked out with this big train, and I did it [twirled] because I was like, 'Oh, it's so pretty. I feel princessy.'" (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra soaks up Vitamin D in bikini top and shorts for pool day pics with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie)

Priyanka's crimson gown features a one-shoulder neckline, cut-out details on the shoulder strap and torso, multiple pleats continuing till the hem, a floor-sweeping train on the back, and a cinched band on the waist accentuating her figure. The gown exuded modern Greek goddess vibes, which Priyanka styled with high heels, diamond earrings, rings, and an extreme side-parted sleek hairdo. Lastly, bold red lips and minimal makeup rounded it all off.

Priyanka Chopra's fierce look in a Balmain gown

Priyanka Chopra looks fierce in a Balmain gown at the Emmy Awards.

In 2017, Priyanka Chopra served her fans with another twirling moment at the Emmy Awards show in a Balmain gown. The actor walked the red carpet at the 69th Emmy Awards in an ethereal white long-sleeved dress featuring embroidered silver beads, a long floor-sweeping feathered train, embellished neckline, and a bodycon fitting highlighting her curves.

Priyanka styled the all-white look with bold makeup picks that embraced the dark, moody colours of the fall season. The star went for a monochromatic purple palette and it looked hauntingly beautiful. She chose dark purple smoky eyes, a matching matte lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes, a light hint of blush, highlighted cheekbones, and sharp contouring. Lastly, a sleek ponytail, emerald cut diamond earrings, rings, and heels rounded it all off.

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra's Emmys red carpet looks?