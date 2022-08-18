Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas takes over California in date-night-ready crop top and thigh-slit skirt: All pics inside

Nailing date night fashion requires a perfect balance between comfort, effortless styling, and voguish outfits. And a few of our favourite celebrity couples know how to perfectly slay the date-night look like pros, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Recently, the husband and wife stepped out in West Hollywood, California, and proved our statement right. While Priyanka chose a monotone crop top and front slit skirt set, Nick complemented her in linen pants, shorts and a tank top. Keep scrolling to check out what Nick and Priyanka wore for the dinner date and their photos.

On Wednesday night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in West Hollywood city, California, for enjoying a dinner date at a restaurant. The paparazzi clicked the couple enjoying the outing and walking towards the restaurant while holding hands. They chose classy ensembles for the occasion, perfect for late-night dinner dates or a beach outing on a balmy summer day. Don't forget to take some styling tips from Nick and Priyanka. Check out their pictures here. (Also Read: Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Why the actor will forever remain our favourite Desi Girl)

Priyanka chose a tangerine-hued velvety ensemble for her romantic dinner date with Nick Jonas. Her fit features a sleeveless top with a round neckline, cropped hem baring her midriff, bodycon fitting, and gathered details. She wore a matching figure-skimming skirt with the top. It has a wrap detail, front thigh-high slit, gathered elements, and an asymmetrical hemline.

Priyanka teamed her classy look with embellished high heels, a metallic watch, matching earrings, and a white patterned leather top handle bag. In the end, Priyanka chose side-parted open tresses, bright red lip shade, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter.

Nick complemented her in a white ganji top tucked inside dark brown linen straight-fit pants and a beige printed half-sleeve shirt with an open front. He completed the outfit with black dress shoes, a sleek watch, a rugged beard, and a back-swept hairdo.

What do you think of their date-night outfits?