Emmys 2022: Squid Game cast attend the Emmy Awards 2022, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae steal the show. All pics

Primetime Emmys 2022: The star cast of the Emmy-nominated Netflix's Korean drama, Squid Game, which became a worldwide sensation, attended the Emmy Awards 2022 on Tuesday (IST). Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-Yeon and O Yeong-su, alongside executive producers Hwang Dong-hyuk and Kim Ji-yeon, arrived on the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in stylish ensembles. However, for us, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae stole the show on the awards night.

Squid Game cast arrives at the Emmy Awards 2022

The cast and makers of Netflix's Squid Game were photographed on the Emmy Awards red carpet, being held at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae reunited at the awards and made us their fan in chic looks. While Jung Ho-yeon made a statement in a halter-neck embellished gown, Lee Jung-jae looked dapper in an embellished black tuxedo and blue shirt. He even posed at the awards show with longtime partner Lim Se Ryung. Keep scrolling to check out the snippets. (Also Read: Emmy Awards 2022: When Priyanka Chopra twirled her way into the Emmys best-dressed list with two winning looks)

O Yeong-su, Jung Ho-yeon, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, and Park Hae-soo arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Reuters)

Jung Ho-yeon's strapped floor-grazing dress has a halter neckline and features heavy sequin embroidery in black, lemon yellow, coral orange, and lilac hues. The bodycon fitting of her ensemble highlighted her svelte frame and the thigh-high slit added an oomph factor to the look.

Jung Ho-yeon poses on the Emmy Awards 2022 red carpet. (AP)

Jung Ho-yeon styled the embellished thigh-slit dress with a chained black mini bag, diamond rings, black strappy kitten heels, jewelled nail art, and a dainty clip adorned on the crown of her head. Lastly, open tresses, sleek black eyeliner, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and minimal makeup rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-jae, who attended with his partner Lim Se Ryung, wore a notch lapel black blazer with faux leather strips and silver embellishments adorned on the trims. He teamed it with matching black pants, a crisp light-blue shirt, black dress shoes, silk-satin tie and a back-swept hairdo.

Lee Jung-jae with his partner Lim Se Ryung at the Emmy Awards 2022. (AP)

Squid Game received nominations in several categories at the Emmy Awards 2022 - Best Drama, Lead Actor in Drama (Lee Jung-Jae), Supporting Actor in Drama (Park Hae-soo), Supporting Actress in Drama (Jung Ho-Yeon), Directing (Drama), Writing (Drama).