Emmy Awards 2022: Most memorable looks from Emmy through the years

Emmy Awards 2022: Every year during the Emmy Awards, a large number of celebrities and A-listers can be seen walking down the red carpet in the glitziest ensembles. Stars will undoubtedly wear the most exquisite eveningwear available from the runways because the awards show has a history of delivering some most amazing gorgeous gowns. As we gear up for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards ceremony on September 12 (September 13 in India), here's a look back at some of the most memorable red carpet moments in the history of the event. (Also read: Emmy Awards 2022: Celebrity couples who nailed red carpet fashion at Emmys through the years )

1. Angelina Jolie, 1998

By donning a revealing dress with a draped neckline, Angelina Jolie stole the stage.(Gettyimages)

By donning a revealing dress with a draped neckline, Angelina Jolie stole the stage. One of the numerous examples of her effortlessly chic style is her off-the-shoulder, bare-shouldered Randolph Drake dress from the 1998 Emmy Awards. Ever the minimalist, Angelina Jolie stayed true to form on the Emmys red carpet with a simple chignon and cream-colored eye shadow.

2. Oprah Winfrey, 2002

At the 2002 Emmy Awards, Oprah Winfrey wore a dress by Bradley Bayou and looked elegant.(Gettyimages)

At the 2002 Emmy Awards, Oprah Winfrey wore a dress by Bradley Bayou and looked elegant. She looked stunning in a champagne corset gown that flawlessly accentuated her figure, and the gold drop earrings perfectly finished the appearance. One of the Emmys' most glamorous looks is this one.

3. Jennifer Aniston, 2004

Jennifer Aniston stole the show in a gorgeous strapless Chanel gown at the 2004 Emmy Awards.(Gettyimages)

Jennifer Aniston stole the show in a gorgeous strapless Chanel gown at the 2004 Emmy Awards. She was dressed simply in an empire-waisted gown with gold embellishments.

4. Heidi Klum, 2006

At the 2006 Emmy Awards, the expectant mother shone in a flaming one-shoulder Michael Kors dress.(Gettyimages)

At the 2006 Emmy Awards, the expectant mother shone in a flaming one-shoulder Michael Kors dress. She added a stunning gold bracelet and silver drop spectacular earrings to complete her charming and sultry outfit.

5. Nina Dobrev, 2011

Nina Dobrev looks drop dead gorgeous as she arrives at the 2011 Emmy awards. She goes Bright Red and Strapless .(Gettyimages)

Nina Dobrev looks drop dead gorgeous as she arrives at the 2011 Emmy awards. She goes Bright Red and Strapless . She dazzled in a crimson structured strapless dress with embellishment at the mermaid hem. Her looks are one of the most gorgeous Emmy looks.

6. Lady Gaga, 2015

Lady Gaga looks stunning in an architectural white gown with embellished balloon sleeves as she arrives in Emmy Awards 2015.(gettyimages)

Lady Gaga looks stunning in an architectural white gown with embellished balloon sleeves as she arrives in Emmy Awards 2015. A strapless gown, in bespoke white crepe, from Brandon Maxwell‘s inaugural collection is a dream. Her outfit is one of the most memorable Emmy looks.

7. Priyanka Chopra, 2016

Priyanka Chopra arrived on the Emmys red carpet in an absolutely stunning custom Jason Wu red gown.(Gettyimages)

Priyanka Chopra arrived on the Emmys red carpet in an absolutely stunning custom Jason Wu red gown, with a one-shoulder neckline and flowing skirt that practically shut down the carpet. Her red bold lips , simple gold earrings, sleek ponytail and smokey eye perfectly complemented the look.

8. Zendaya, 2019

Zendaya looked like a green goddess in 2019 Emmy awards.(Gettyimages)

Zendaya looked like a green goddess in 2019 Emmy awards. The dress features sheer corset detail and a hip-high slit, while subtle draping at the waist creates an ultra-flattering effect. the sexy gown with diamond drop earrings, and a show-stopping statement diamond bracelet on her left wrist.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter