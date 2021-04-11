Esha Gupta is living the kaftan life in Maldives, looks divine in 11k outfit

Esha Gupta has also been sharing images from the land of clear water and white sand. Bollywood celebrities have been jetting off to the Maldives to take a break to spend some time with nature in the serene surroundings and Esha Gupta is one of them. With so many divas sharing pictures from the Maldives, we have a long list of outfits that we will be taking inspiration from for our next vacation and Esha's latest kaftan look has also made it to the list.

In the aforementioned pictures, the Baadshaho actor can be seen posing on the dock of her resort with the clear water and lush greenery in the background. For the day, Esha wore a berry coloured kaftan that was adorned with white twig print all-over. It added a delicate vibe to the piece. The crepe silk kaftan had a cowrie shell detailing at the asymmetric hem along with a V-neck that resulted in a front slit with attached tassels that also had shell detailing.

The actor accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold earrings, a diamond ring and a watch. She kept the glam minimal and went with on-point eyeliner, teamed with subtle blush, mascara-laden lashes, a nude coloured lip and lots of highlighter. The stunner left her middle-parted lustrous hair down for the pictures. Esha shared the set of images on her Instagram with a quote from Rumi as the caption. It read, "Whoever you are, and whatever you do, be in love. (sic)"

If you also like Esha's kaftan as much as we do and would like to add it to your collection, we have some news for you. It is from the shelves of the high-end designer Arpita Mehta and it will cost you ₹11,000.

Esha Gupta's kaftan is worth ₹11k(arpitamehtaofficial.com)

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the song Booha by Shree Brar.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



