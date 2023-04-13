Esha Gupta is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries and slaying fashion goals like a pro on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to decking up in festive colours and acing the ethnic look to perfection, to showing us her boss babe side in power suits, Esha can do it all. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion which is reflected in the ensembles that she picks for her photoshoots. Esha loves to make her fashion-loving fans scurry to take notes with every picture that she shares on her Instagram profile.

Esha Gupta oozes oomph in black netted top, leather pants(Instagram/@egupta)

Esha, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself decked up in an all-black attire as she aced the look. Esha's photoshoot featured the actor acing the all-black ensemble as she gave us fresh fashion goals on how to look so stunning. The actor played muse to fashion designer houses Balmain, Alberta Ferretti and Commando and picked a black netted top, a pair of black leather pants and layered her look with a black oversized blazer. The black top featured a plunging neckline, perforated details on the torso and corset patterns. The leather pants hugged her shape, while the blazer added the oomph effect. Esha's black attire is meant to be bookmarked for all the right reasons. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Esha further accessorised her look for the day in a black leather sling bag from the shelves of Miu Miu. In ankle-high black boots from Versace, golden earrings and a golden neck chain from Darkai, Esha completed her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Victor Blanco, Esha wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part as she posed for the photoshoot like a diva. Assisted by makeup artist Diana Djurdjevski, Esha decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

