Esha Gupta's formal fashion with a twist is the ultimate style inspo

Esha Gupta is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual attires to festive ensembles to slaying it like a queen in a powersuit, Esha's fashion diaries are replete with inspo for her fans to refer to and upgrade their fashion game. Esha keeps proving her sartorial sense of fashion with her stylish looks and her fashion statements. With every picture, the actor ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to ace style and comfort together in an ensemble.

Esha, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself, slaying it like a diva in a stunning ensemble. The actor is currently in Los Angeles and shared the pictures from her photoshoot done there. Esha, for the photoshoot, played muse to fashion designer house Bleis Madrid and picked a fusion fashion ensemble. Esha decked up in a maroon corset top featuring a plunging neckline and V-cut detail below. She further teamed it with a pair of maroon formal trousers and a matching blazer, layered on her corset top. The ensemble hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Esha further accessorised her look for the day in diamond ear studs and diamond finger rings from the shelves of Grace Lee and wore maroon stilettos from the house of Clarite. The actor, styled by fashion stylist Victor Blanco, wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the photoshoot and looked like a diva. Assisted by makeup artist Mayely Paez, Esha opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ensemble. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Esha looked stunning as ever.