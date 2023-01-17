Esha Gupta’s midnight blue gown is the party fashion inspo we deserve

Esha Gupta is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor can ace any look to perfection – from how to style a casual ensemble for a day out with friends, to showing us snippets from her travel diaries in stunning co-ord sets, to making festive evenings better with sequin six yards of grace. Esha is known for ensuring to making fashion lovers scurry to take notes with each of her pictures from her fashion photoshoots. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion is droolworthy, and is often referred to by her Instagram family.

Esha, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself made her fans drool yet again. The actor kickstarted her week and drove blues away for all of us as she dropped two pictures of herself decked up in shades of midnight blue. Against a white indoor backdrop, Esha posed for the pictures like a queen and made us swoon. For the pictures. Esha played muse to fashion designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil and picked the stunning gown from the shelves of the designer house. Esha looked ethereal in the blue off-shoulder gown featuring vertical lines and corset details above the waist. It also featured white borders, and then cascaded to a flowy blue skirt detail with pleat patterns at the waist. The gown also featured one thigh high slit and gave her look an overall party vibe. “Life is simple, it’s either cherry red or midnight blue,” Esha shared the answer to fashion dilemma in these words.

Esha further accessorised her look for the day in sleek silver earrings from the house of Mahesh Notandass FineJewellery, and classic silver sequined stilettos from the shelves of Jimmy Choo. Styled by fashion stylist Sonika Grover, Esha wore her tresses into a clean bun with a few strands of hair open around her face. Assisted by makeup artist Sakshi Tejpaul, Esha decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

