Recently, the Yoga enthusiast Esha Gupta shared with us the secret to her glowing and supple skin, now she is revealing the ingredients that are responsible for her long and lustrous locks. Healthy hair is something that everyone desires but with the arrival of winters or any type of season change, our hair faces a lot of problems. From consistent hair fall to split ends, our hair goes through a lot if we don’t take care of them.

That is why the Baadshaho actor shared her go-to hair mask with us. Esha has extremely healthy locks and the secret behind it lies in this hair mask. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a story that featured olive oil, coconut oil, lavender oil and an egg - the ingredients of her hair mask.

Esha gupta shares the ingredients of her go-to hair mask (Instagram story/ egupta)

Here are the benefits of this hair mask:

Egg: Eggs have a lot of vitamins in it which prevents the hair from damage caused due to external factors. The yolk, especially, is useful for moisturising the hair. The Vitamin A, Vitamin E and the biotin present in the egg help with the hair growth.

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is known for its moisturising properties. It also prevents protein loss and its structure makes it easier for the hair shaft to absorb this oil making them stronger. Coconut oil also helps with the hair growth process.

Olive Oil: Olive oil is known to add shine, softness and body to the hair. This oil is especially great for people who have thick dry hair as it gives them the conditioning that is required.

Lavender Oil: The Lavender essential oil stimulates hair growth according to recent studies. The oil also makes your hair thicker and grow faster. According to studies, Lavender oil can also reverse a lot of hair problems such as hair fall and pattern baldness.

When do you plan to give this hair mask a try?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter