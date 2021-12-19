Esha Gupta takes UAE by storm in 45.5k violet evening gown with central slit

When it comes to evening gowns this winter, luxurious lush and A-line silhouette with split corsets and mind-blowing decoration are a trend and raising the bar of fashion goals in it is Bollywood actor Esha Gupta who slew the style game in a violet evening gown with central slit. The diva's bodycon gowns are a far cry from basic and her latest pictures in a violet evening gown with a sultry plunge neckline and central slit are enough to set the UAE on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently seen attending the Formula One motor racing event in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Esha has been serving swoon-worthy steamy looks one after another and this weekend is no different. A flood of pictures from her latest photoshoot have currently been breaking the Internet and show Esha putting her sartorial foot forward again.

The pictures feature her donning a floor-length violet gown that came with sleek full sleeves. The red carpet evening gown was made of cupro jersey and sported a plunge neckline along with a central slit to add to the oomph factor.

The important shoulder pads enhanced the shape of the shoulders while a central knot pattern generated an eye-catching draped effect. Completing her attire with a pair of white pointed-toe heels from Jimmy Choo, Esha left her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accessorising her look with a pair of earrings, a neckpiece from HybaJewels and a silver clutch, Esha amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Esha set the Internet on fire.

The ensemble is credited to Italian fashion designer, Elisabetta Franchi's eponymous label that boasts of contemporary luxury premium of clothing and accessories for women fashion. The violet evening gown originally costs £452 or ₹45,512 on the designer website.

Esha Gupta's violet evening gown from Elisabetta Franchi (elisabettafranchi.com)

Esha Gupta was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Chandini Whabi, Sanya Kapoor, Ria Kothari and Prerna Khushalani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter