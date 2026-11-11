Eva Longoria commands the Paris red carpet in show-stopping red Gaurav Gupta paired with gorgeous diamonds

Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta has posted a new red carpet look on Instagram. On November 10, he shared photos and videos showcasing Hollywood actor Eva Longoria in his design for the Global Gift Gala in Paris. Also read | Rihanna puts Indian craftsmanship in spotlight, shines bright like a diamond in gigantic Sabyasachi necklaces and rings

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Captioning the post, the designer detailed the piece: " Eva Longoria in Gaurav Gupta evening wear for the Global Gift Gala in Paris. She wears the 'solar sequin gown' in red, with a sculpted neckline and slit detailing." Global Gift Gala aims to raise funds and awareness for children, women, and families facing vulnerability, illness, or social exclusion.

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Eva's look from the Global Gift Gala served as another testament to the rise of Indian designers on international red carpets. It highlighted how global A-listers continue to embrace Indian fashion houses not merely for traditional wear, but for avant-garde evening gowns that redefine red carpet glamour.

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Eva Longoria's outfit: sculpted elegance meets drama

{{^usCountry}} The star of the evening was undoubtedly Gaurav Gupta’s gown in a radiant red shade. Built with a sweetheart neckline, the strapless bodice featured intricate crisscrossing panels woven across the bust, highlighting the designer's signature sculpted drapery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The star of the evening was undoubtedly Gaurav Gupta’s gown in a radiant red shade. Built with a sweetheart neckline, the strapless bodice featured intricate crisscrossing panels woven across the bust, highlighting the designer's signature sculpted drapery. {{/usCountry}}

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Drenched in dense, light-catching red sequins, the gown hugged Eva’s silhouette with precision before flowing into asymmetrical draping. The thigh-high leg slit added a contemporary edge, revealing matching metallic strappy heels as she walked. Also read | Designer Gaurav Gupta on ‘Light Song’ couture collection; shares why Ananya Panday became his showstopper | Interview

Eva Longoria's blinding diamonds

To elevate the shimmery gown, Eva paired the look with a striking collection of diamond jewellery: a grand choker with geometric drops framed her collarbone, accompanied by statement earrings. On her wrists and hands, she stacked diamond bangles and bold rings, creating a blinding contrast against the deep red sequins. Also read | Nita Ambani wears multi-million-dollar diamond earrings to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: here are all the details

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Balancing the dramatic structure and glitter of her gown, Eva kept her beauty look soft and romantic. Styled in a polished half-up, half-down look, her hair was pinned neatly at the crown, allowing her dark locks to cascade down her back while keeping her face and neckline clear. She went for smooth winged eyeliner, bronzed lids, fluttery lashes, nude-pink glossy lip and glowing skin accented with a subtle pop of blush along her cheekbones.