Nita Ambani wears multi-million-dollar diamond earrings to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: here are all the details

Nita Ambani's closet is a treasure trove for any fashion enthusiast, featuring precious silk sarees and exquisite handcrafted drapes from renowned artisans. However, it is the Reliance Foundation chairperson's jewellery collection, featuring striking solitaires, jadau sets, and everything in between, that truly warrants the tag “priceless”. The latest blinding diamond jewels she wore to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash are proof enough.

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On November 5, the designer hosted a star-studded bash, inviting several A-listers, including Nita Ambani. She wore a handcrafted saree designed by Manish Malhotra himself. Though the drape was a masterclass in understated elegance and luxury, Nita Ambani's diamond jewels stole the show. Let's decode the priceless pieces.

The multi-million-dollar diamonds On November 6, Julia Chafe, a jewellery expert and influencer, posted a video on Instagram decoding the jewels Nita Ambani wore at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The Reliance Foundation chairperson chose diamond earcuff earrings, a matching ring, and bracelets. In the video, Julia talked about the earrings and the ring.

According to her, the earrings had to be worth ‘a couple million dollars’, with each precious stone adorned on the piece worth several carats. She said, “She wore multi multi multi million dollar earrings that even in my dreams I wouldn't be able to own. To me, it looks like even the smaller stones are around five carats, meaning if Nita Ambani got a great deal on these earrings, they would still be worth a couple million dollars.”