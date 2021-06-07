Evelyn Sharma in white sheer gown is the most perfect bride ever, see all pics

On Monday, Evelyn Sharma shared pictures from her wedding with Australia-based doctor Tushaan Bhindi. The couple had tied the knot on May 15, but they shared the images for the first time on the internet today (June 7). The couple had a beautiful country-style wedding in Brisbane, Australia. Sharing the first picture from her sunny wedding day, Evelyn wrote on Instagram, "Forever."

For her wedding ceremony, Evelyn looked ethereal in a white ensemble. She chose a white figure-hugging wedding gown for her special day. The dress was replete with gorgeous sheer vintage European lace details, which gave the illusion of the dress hugging Evelyn's skin beautifully. The wedding gown had short, embroidered sleeves and a sheer panelled neckline. The dress had a dramatic sheer flounce hem that gave a flowy look to the dress.

Evelyn wore the gown with minimal accessories. She opted for shiny stone-encrusted earrings to go with her wedding dress, thus allowing the ensemble to be the star of the look. As for her tresses, she tied her short wavy locks in a half-tied hairdo. Her make-up was also minimal with shimmery pink eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, glowing face, a light hint of blush on the cheeks and nude pink lipstick.

As for Tushaan, the groom complemented his bride in a crisp white shirt and navy-blue suit. He completed his look with black dress shoes, a white pocket square and a beautiful flower pinned on the lapel of his suit.

Evelyn got engaged to Tushaan on October 8, 2019. He asked the actor to marry him at the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia. She even posted a photo of the two of them sharing a romantic kiss and captioned it, "Yesssss (sic)!" Evelyn wore a cream coloured floral off-the-shoulder dress adorned with ruffle details for her special day. She left her locks open with the ensemble.

Evelyn made her debut in the film industry in 2012. She has been part of films like Main Tera Hero, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, and more.

As for her husband, Tushaan, he is an Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur. He met Evelyn on a blind date set up by their mutual friend in 2018.

