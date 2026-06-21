Face mist: My staple summer BFF, without it I cannot step out now, check out my 7 personal favourites

Of late, I have realised that my skin was actually in need of a face mist for so long. In fact, a face mist is one of the most essential skincare products for a quick, on-the-go refreshing feel. And during the peak summer and humid days, these refreshing mists have become my all-time saviour. From stepping out of my home to my office commute on the metro, this is one skincare staple I have been keeping in my handbag forever.

These 7 face mists have become my favourite summer staple(magnific)

Lightweight, refreshing, and easy to use, face mists offer an instant boost of hydration while helping the skin feel cool and revitalised throughout the day. Excessive sun exposure, heat, pollution, and air conditioning can all contribute to moisture loss, and these face mists help replenish hydration without adding heaviness to the skin.

Key ingredients to look for in a face mist

Not all face mists are created equal. Choosing one with skin-loving ingredients can enhance its benefits.

Hyaluronic acid: A powerful humectant that attracts and retains moisture, helping the skin appear plump and hydrated. Aloe vera: Known for its soothing properties, it helps calm skin exposed to heat and sun. Rose water: A classic skincare ingredient that refreshes the skin while providing mild hydration and antioxidant benefits. Cucumber extract: Cooling and calming, cucumber extract is particularly beneficial for skin that feels hot or irritated. Green tea: Rich in antioxidants, green tea helps protect the skin from environmental stressors and supports a healthy complexion.

How to use a face mist?

Face mists are incredibly versatile and can be incorporated into your routine in several ways:

After cleansing: Apply a mist immediately after cleansing to give the skin an initial layer of hydration before serums and moisturisers. Before makeup: A quick spritz can prep the skin and create a smoother base for makeup application. Throughout the day: Keep a face mist in your handbag, gym bag, or desk drawer for instant refreshment whenever your skin feels dry or overheated. After sun exposure: Using a cooling face mist after spending time outdoors can help soothe the skin and restore comfort.

A good face mist can:

Refresh tired and overheated skin

Deliver lightweight hydration

Soothe redness and irritation

Help maintain a healthy-looking glow

Prepare the skin for makeup application

Revive makeup throughout the day

My 7 personal favourite face mists for you

Read More

1.

Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist with Pure Rosewater | Hy...

{{^usCountry}} Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist is a refreshing facial mist infused with naturally derived botanical extracts that help hydrate, tone, and revitalise the skin throughout the day. Its lightweight formula delivers an instant burst of moisture while leaving the complexion feeling fresh and balanced. Ideal for all skin types, it can be used before moisturising or whenever skin needs a quick refresh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist is a refreshing facial mist infused with naturally derived botanical extracts that help hydrate, tone, and revitalise the skin throughout the day. Its lightweight formula delivers an instant burst of moisture while leaving the complexion feeling fresh and balanced. Ideal for all skin types, it can be used before moisturising or whenever skin needs a quick refresh. {{/usCountry}}

2.

Kama Ayurveda Pure Rose Water Face and Body Mist, 6.8 Fl Oz,...

Kama Ayurveda Pure Rose Water Face and Body Mist is crafted from steam-distilled rose petals to provide gentle hydration and soothing care. This versatile mist helps refresh tired skin, maintain moisture levels, and prepare the skin for skincare products. Suitable for both face and body, it offers a naturally uplifting floral experience while promoting a soft, refreshed appearance.

3.

Avene EAU THERMALE Thermal Spring Water Spray, 300Ml

Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray is a soothing facial mist formulated with mineral-rich thermal spring water known for its calming properties. It helps comfort sensitive, irritated, or dehydrated skin while delivering a refreshing cooling effect. Perfect after cleansing, sun exposure, exercise, or travel, this gentle spray supports skin comfort and hydration without feeling heavy or sticky.

4.

Plum 3% Niacinamide & Rice Water Face Toner | Alcohol-Free T...

Plum 3% Niacinamide & Rice Water Face Toner combines niacinamide and rice water to help improve skin clarity, refine the appearance of pores, and boost hydration. This lightweight toner-mist hybrid refreshes the skin while supporting a smoother and more radiant complexion. Suitable for daily use, it fits easily into skincare routines focused on brightening and balanced hydration.

5.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist: Toner That Tightens Pores ...

Caudalie Beauty Elixir is an iconic facial mist inspired by traditional beauty rituals. Enriched with botanical extracts, it helps refresh the complexion, provide lightweight hydration, and create a radiant-looking finish. The fine mist can be used before makeup, after skincare, or throughout the day to instantly revive tired-looking skin and boost freshness.

6.

e.l.f. Matte Magic Mist & Set Spray, Refreshing, hydrating, ...

e.l.f. Matte Magic Mist & Set is a multitasking face mist designed to help reduce excess shine while extending makeup wear. Its lightweight formula refreshes the skin and delivers a smooth, matte-looking finish without feeling heavy. Ideal for oily and combination skin types, it can be used before or after makeup for long-lasting freshness.

7.

Suroskie Roses Glass Skin Mist 100Ml | 2 In 1 Face Toner + M...

Suroskie Roses Glass Skin Mist is a hydrating facial mist designed to promote a fresh, dewy, glass-skin appearance. Infused with rose-inspired ingredients, it helps replenish moisture, revive dull-looking skin, and enhance natural radiance. The ultra-fine spray layers comfortably over skincare or makeup, making it a convenient option for hydration and glow-boosting touch-ups throughout the day.

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FAQ for face mists What are the benefits of using a face mist? Face mists help hydrate the skin, refresh makeup, soothe dryness, provide a cooling sensation, and support a healthy-looking glow.

Can face mist replace moisturiser? No. Face mists provide temporary hydration, but moisturisers help lock in moisture and support the skin barrier for longer-lasting hydration.

Can I use face mist over makeup? Yes. Many face mists are designed to be used over makeup to refresh the complexion and reduce a cakey appearance.

When should I apply face mist? You can apply face mist after cleansing, before serum or moisturiser, after makeup application, during travel, after workouts, or anytime your skin feels dry or tired.

Are face mists suitable for all skin types? Most face mists are suitable for all skin types, but it's best to choose formulas that match your specific skin concerns, such as dryness, sensitivity, oiliness, or dullness.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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