Are smart beauty devices worth the investment? Dermatologist tells you what really works

The beauty-tech market is booming, with smart beauty devices promising everything from younger-looking skin, wrinkle reduction, acne control and better facial contours. From LED face masks and microcurrent tools to cleansing brushes and laser hair removal devices, consumers are investing increasingly in at-home skincare technology. But are these devices really worth the price? Dermatologist explains how safe is it to use smart beauty devices (AI Generated) Shweta Pandey

Dermatologist Dr Radhika Raheja, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, tells HT Shop Now, “Smart beauty devices have evolved in sophistication over the past few years. Some of these have scientific support and can be used to complement a good skin care routine, while others may have limited benefit despite aggressive marketing claims.”

Whether these smart beauty devices are a good investment depends largely on the type of device the user is using, their skin concerns, and their realistic expectations, says the expert.

Dr Raheja further answers some myths and misconceptions and explains the usage of some of the most trendy skincare and beauty devices.

LED Light therapy devices may boost collagen LED light therapy masks are one of the most popular beauty gadgets that people suggest. These devices use light at particular wavelengths to treat different skin problems.

According to dermatologists, red light may help to boost collagen production and minimise the appearance of ageing skin, while blue light can help to kill acne-causing bacteria. “LED devices can be useful for people looking to support professional treatments at home,” says Dr Raheja. “But results are usually gradual and need to be used consistently over a few weeks or months", she further clarified.