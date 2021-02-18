Fashion bows down to pussy bows

Back in 1960’s pussy bows were seen in collections by Coco Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent, two fashion houses who were trying to change the meaning of fashion and injecting a dose of feminism and class to every woman’s wardrobe. A tie up at the neckline, it resembles the traditional bow that would be tied around the neck of a kitten which is why it got a fancy moniker. However, the bows still took time to make its mark in the style radar. Later in 1980’s when Margaret Thatcher became the UK’s first female Prime Minister, pussy bows become as a key part of her political image, which made it desirable and popular.

Today, we see the trend drifting back to international and Indian runway. Recently at the Paris Haute Couture week, Chanel, Alexander Vauthier, Giorgio Armani and many more fashion houses showcased their interpretation of the bows. Even with ready-to-wear these bows are gaining back their popularity. That’s because, post pandemic, waist-up fashion is what matters most. “The pandemic has bought a few changes to how people dress and this different lifestyle of WFH , zoom calls and quarantine parties have impacted the mode of dressing - pussy bows are comfortable yet formal enough for zoom calls and the new lifestyle and look feminine and a bit dressy in otherwise gloomy atmosphere. It is anyways a pretty dainty detailing and add little bit of grace and detail to an outfit and enhance it,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.

Model in Alexander Vauthier

Style it right

The dainty detailing adds the right kind of drama says stylist. “Any basic garment with bow on the shoulder or neckline is not overpowering and can be styled in multiple ways. Be cautious and don’t carry a sling back with it as it kills the drama. And keep accessories minimal and avoid anything around the neckline such as scarves,” suggests stylist Eshaa Amiin.

The size and fabric of the bow is important as that makes it fit as a formal dress and gown. For a more relaxed look chiffon and georgette tops with pussy bow works best. Metallic ones are great for an evening look and satin ones can be the best pick for a formal look.