Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead, police suspect suicide

Popular fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead in the bathroom of her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday (June 11) under suspicious circumstances. A bottle of carbon monoxide has been recovered from her flat; the police are suspecting suicide.

News agency ANI said the fashion designer was found lying in the bathroom, as per Circle Inspector of Banjara Hills. Her body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination, the report added.

Cops believe the celebrity fashion designer may have died by suicide and a case has been registered in Banjara Hills under provisions related to suspicious death.

According to reports, Prathyusha was suffering from depression but the same could not be confirmed and the investigation is still on

Prathyusha had worked for many popular celebrities in Tollywood and a few in Bollywood too. She did her Master's in Business from Warwick University, UK and had launched her own label Prathyusha Garimella in the year 2013.

“I was always inclined towards fashion but didn't think to make a career out of it. I hadn't even studied design. My friends often pushed me to make this hobby a bigger thing. So I had a small exhibit where my pieces were sold out within a couple of hours and one thing led to another," the late fashion designer had said in an interview about how she forayed into designing career.

