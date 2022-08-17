Fashion tips: 14 ways to coordinate jewellery with your outfit

What’s an outfit without jewellery? The sparkle and joy of wearing precious metals and stones always ties a look together and reflects your personality as there is something beautiful and personal about it but we know, with so many jewellery options you can easily get stuck between choices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Well now, to sort your style woes, we got a few fashion experts on board to spill the bens on some convenient tips to coordinate jewellery with your outfit, which you can easily memorise and utilise for occasions big and small and ensembles understated or grand.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nishit Nanda, CEO at Youlry.com, suggested some interesting ways to coordinate jewellery with outfit and cut down on the clash, for those who are fighting their fit more than they’re wearing it:

1. Keeping it casual - If you feel like this is your T-shirts and bling era, fret not and pretty up with a pair of striking yet subtle drop earrings in yellow gold. The simpler the silhouette the more arresting they will look – especially on deeper skin tones. The perks - you get to feel dainty yet stylish with the lowest amount of effort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Business as usual - For a look that sets order in the room, complement your power suit or pencil skirt with a statement that can be read a mile away. A classic complement getter imbued with meaning -opt for a sturdy yet solid bracelet. With enough wears, it can be your go-to for taking interesting to a whole new level at work while exuding an aura that says you’re in charge.

3. Statement maker - As we like to say - “when in doubt, go all out” if you’re in the mood to make an entry, make sure all eyes are on you with a statement piece featuring coloured stones with intricate or unusual details. You can go maximalist with layering several stunners or keep it chic with just one theatrical piece. For a night out, go for darker colours that will be the perfect partners in crime to a formal style statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Final formal - Playing dress-up for formal events is one of the harder parts of the whole affair, be it weddings, cocktail events, house warmings or hosting. Add a touch of whimsy to your aura with a limited edition or unusual piece that will make for a good conversation starter. Quirky yet interesting, an heirloom, a flea-market find or any one-of-a-kind masterpiece will add a touch of charm to your fit, when paired strategically.

5. Play it by colour - Who doesn’t love a good colour co-ord? Partition your fits into the primary palette of warm, cool and neutral to understand how well they play with your skin and mood. Whether it be a striking pop of Mediterranean sunshine or Gobi desert gold, bling it up with a blob of colour to evoke the sensuousness of colour therapy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. The shape of you - While fashion rules are meant to be broken, sometimes, the shape of your jewellery plays a big part in elevating the outfit. A classic, minimal design goes well with almost any OOTD while drop-shaped accents evoke femininity. Abstract, asymmetrical shapes when paired with stark or solid outwear and rectangles or squares always speak edgy.

7. Experimenting is key - Once you’re in your comfort zone with some signature pieces, it’s time to break the flow and get bold. Why not pair vintage filigree with a punk jacket and a goth neckpiece with ethnic wear. Own your favourite gown or sunsuit with an ear cuff that stands out. Just make sure you’re having fun while you’re at it!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those who want to stand out or sit on your throne and look your best, Nishant Nanda, CEO, Commercial Business at KD Gold & Diamonds, revealed some super style tips featuring chic and trendy baubles that will keep you stunning:

1. Necklaces with monotone outfits - Whether it’s a solid-coloured top with bottoms or a dress, necklaces are a great way to add glamour to your outfit. For low-cut necks, long chains or chokers are two alternate looks - each with their own charm. More traditional necklaces can be selected if you’re wearing something ethnic. Yellow gold pieces are a timeless metal and shade that work with most outfits effortlessly.

2. Go bright and bold with earrings - Whatever outfit you pick, you can always turn to a pair of fabulous earrings to bring it all together. Radiant, large yellow gold earrings are a modern favourite. Or even traditional gold and diamond pieces with floral motifs work well with semi-formal and formal looks. Besides that, they bring the attention to your face - and that’s just what you want at your favourite occasions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Bracelets to accentuate your arms - Wear matching bracelets with your outfits so that every move catches eyes. Dainty bangles, various textures or minimal pieces - the choice is yours. Of course, these work best when you’re not in long sleeves. This is a fun way to accessorise looks that can seamlessly take you from the office or a meeting to a night out on the town.

4. Jewellery that compliments your skin tone - Sometimes, it’s not about the design as much as the metal that can be the right choice for a particular outfit. So pull out your collection and make for the oxidised silver or yellow gold! Especially with ethnic wear, these matching accessories can elevate your look with a raw natural elegance. In terms of pieces, you can never go wrong with a combination set of necklace and earrings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Play on your experimental side - Let your jewellery choice be an extension of your personality. Be creative and unique with your approach and you’ll soon discover that you’ve always had a one-of-a-kind style statement waiting to be expressed. The trick here is to avoid overdoing it and going for a more minimal selection, balanced out with quirk or different pairings.

6. Show off your love for rings - You can’t keep a girl away from her rings! Nor should you try. One of the amazing ways to accessorise for a variety of outfits is to simply ring up. Stack up your favourite fingers with your go-to pieces is the easiest way to do it. Or curate your rings for the day based on your plans — cocktail rings, diamond studded pieces, modern geometrics or timeless florals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. Return to the classic favourites - Coordinating your jewellery with your outfit is easy when you can simply rely on the solutions that never run out of style. Like if you’re wearing a saree, choosing contrasting coloured earrings. Or a necklace with small studs for a lehenga and choosing a neck piece for the cut of your western wear clothing.

It can’t get any simpler for you to remember! Now you can walk out of your home for any and every occasion, knowing your jewellery is working it to perfection. You’re welcome!