Fashion tips: 4 scarf trends and how you can style them with your outfits

A scarf is a clothing accessory that does not only contribute to the fashion or style factor of your outfit but is also functional. One can tie a scarf around their neck, wrap it around their shoulders or head and it will change the look of any outfit and from rectangular pieces of flowy fabric to triangles and squares in many fabrics, scarves have evolved over the years.

Scarves have many benefits - if the sun is shining right above your head, you can wrap a scarf to save you from the scorching heat and help prevent tanning. When you’re travelling by car or are at the beach where the weather is windy and dusty, then you can drape a scarf around your hair and it will keep your hair from tangling too much.

While scarves prove to be useful for many different functions, let’s not forget that they add to and elevate any outfit it is rightly paired with. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aditya Agrawal, Director of Cloth Haus, threw light on the 4 different types of scarves available in the market and how you can style them with your outfits:

1. Printed scarves

As the name suggests, these scarves come with different designs/illustrations printed on them against a solid background. They are available in different materials like chiffon, cotton, georgette, etc. and can be paired according to the weather and outfit. When paired with a simple, plain outfit, printed scarves can beautify the look by adding a pop to the outfit.

2. Solid scarves

Solid colour scarves are one of the most-sought scarves. They are available in different materials like cotton, chiffon, georgette, etc. Solid colour scarves are the perfect pick to maintain uniformity in any outfit you wear, or not to overdo an already printed outfit. They add elegance to your outfit while also not being very dressy

3. Silk scarves

Silk scarves are known for their vibrant prints. They look very royal and hold elegance. Silk scarves are made from premium material and are of great value. Silk scarves not only enhance your look, but also retain the moisture of your skin and hair. They keep your hair silky and smooth and your skin soft and healthy as they are hypoallergenic.

4. Velvet scarves

These scarves are made from the best quality velvet. Well-known for their warm properties, velvet scarves are best suited for light winters. They help prevent colds and are a royal style statement when paired correctly with your outfit.

There are many types of scarves available and one can choose any based on their liking and requirement. Remember, a scarf is always a great accessory with functionality since from mountains to beaches, a good scarf goes a long way!

