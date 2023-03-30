Fashion tips: Fun and creative ideas to style your jewellery for memorable date night

When it comes to date night, every woman wants to look her best, and jewellery can play a significant role in adding that extra touch of glamour and elegance to any outfit. Date nights now have so many options and variables from just dinner in a good restaurant or a movie to sailing at sunset with champagne or cooking evenings in labs with celebrity chefs. The whole date night experience has changed and so has the jewellery to be worn and accessorized according to the event. From statement earrings to delicate necklaces, there are countless ways to style your jewellery for a night out with your special someone. It is of utmost importance that one mixes it up and have fun with their accessories. (Also read: Women's jewellery trends: From cuff bracelet to button earrings, top 5 jewellery that will steal the limelight in 2023 )

Harshad Ajoomal, Artist/Designer, Creative Head of H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery and H.Craft Demi Fine Jewellery, shared with HT Lifestyle, some fun and creative ideas for women to style their jewellery for a date night.

Wear an old traditional neckpiece or inherited heirloom in polki or plain gold on a nice black dress or an off-shoulder strapless. This is sure to make you stand out in the crowd.

For a night at a live music show, stack up on a bunch of casual snap-on bracelets in pearls and colourful natural gemstones with a centre motif in diamonds to create a casual and chic look.

Use your husband's tie pin or one of your ear tops as a hairpin to clip up your hair or borrow your husband's formal french cut shirts and his fine jewellery cufflinks over a nice pair of flared denims.

Take a strand of long baroque pearls and bunch them around your wrists for that OTT opera look, maybe to one of the shows at the arts centre.

Take a bold pendant and remove the chain, take a strip of bright fabric like velvet or a plain silk scarf and tie it at the back.

Pile it up with different styles on the neck artistically - a look that’s so in vogue right now. Mix up gold chains from different eras with or without pendants, but mostly yellow and rose gold only and wear 5 or 6 pieces together. This is sure to make a statement.

Take some of your gold or coloured stone rings and add them on a short chain to glam up and contemporise an old yellow-gold chain.

Use a short chain on your smart or dress watch and add some funky small pendants or gemstones from that chain to feel like a stylish Parisienne.

Step out of the fashion box and make a bold statement with your jewellery by embracing the power of contrast. Imagine pairing a dark navy pantsuit with jewellery featuring golden topaz or opals - a striking combination that is sure to turn heads. Mix and match natural gemstones with diamonds for an eye-catching look that is both elegant and unique.

When it comes to jewellery, always opt for natural materials to enhance your beauty and complement your individual style.

