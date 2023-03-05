Mix and match: How to layer your jewellery like a pro

Jewellery layering has become an increasingly popular trend in recent years, and there are many stylish ways to layer your jewellery to create a unique and stylish look. Layering need not be limited to clothing. Layering necklaces is the newest trend – from college campuses to fashion week runways and on social feeds. And though the usual approach to styling jewellery has its charm, this new-age trick of layering and elevating your look up a notch is something we should experiment with. Whether you prefer delicate pieces or bold statement jewellery, there are a variety of ways to mix and match your jewellery to create a layered effect that suits your personal style. (Also read: Elegance of Indian necklaces: Must-have pieces for this wedding season )

Gargi by P N Gadgil and sons shared with HT lifestyle, some tips and tricks to layer your jewellery and make a fashion statement.

1. Play with lengths

This is the most important point to consider when it comes to layering necklaces. Go for pieces of different lengths to ensure they do not fall around the neck at the same level. Start with a choker-style chain at your collarbone, and the last layer can be a tie necklace. This will help you keep all the layers untangled and display each piece.

2. Mix different metals

A conservative styling belief remains that one cannot blend different metals. Break the old rules for good and go ahead and wear gold, rose gold, and silver necklaces together. Not only does this look good, but it also makes you stand out for choosing something unconventional. The key here is to get out of your comfort zone and try something new.

3. Create a pendant variety

Most of the fun with layering combines contrasting styles – like, geometric shapes, modern pearls, and contemporary motifs. In fact, not just different shapes but pendants of different colours, too, will create an attractive visual appeal. This way, you can layer the same pendants with different outfits instead of investing in a large inventory of necklaces.

4. Pick a conversation builder

If you prefer it minimalistic, you can start by picking a single conversation piece, which can be a focal point of attention. Choose one or two standout pieces to create your extra-fancy centrepiece, whether a diamond solitaire necklace or a complex link chain. The idea is to pick elements that feel expressive and something you want to wear daily.

The options are endless when it comes to layering up necklaces. So, go for ones that suit your taste, and be bold and experiment a bit.

