4 stylish ways to decorate your ceiling this festive season

While decorating your house, you may tend to forget about your ceiling. Even though a simple white ceiling looks perfect, there are many ways to decorate the ceiling as well. Anjali Jain, owner of Kala Drishti, and Yukti Nagpal, director of Gulshan Homz, share tips on decorating your ceiling for the festive season:

* Stencil work for a custom look: Stencils work well on smooth ceilings, and give the feeling of a wallpaper texture. A painted stencil is an economical way to renovate a space with a beautiful decorative element. You can also appoint a professional to stencil your ceiling or Do It Yourself (DIY) if you have a steady hand.

* Simply paint it: If you are worried about ceiling designs, the simplest way to decorate your ceiling is by painting it. This costs very less. You can add a different colour to the ceiling every time. If the colour of the walls is light, then paint your ceiling with a darker shade in a contrasting colour or vice versa. In case you have a small room, paint the ceilings in the same colour as the walls or one shade lighter. When you do this, it will create an illusion of a large space and your room will appear larger.

* Give a luxury touch with lighting: Ceiling are also a good location to add ambient lighting. Deciding on a ceiling lighting fixture is an important process, especially when you are planning to decorate your ceiling.

* Go with roof hanging décor items: Décor items, which are hung from the ceiling, add shape and style to your room. The best way is to use airy suspended gardens to beautify your room in a natural way. Many people opt for air plants which can also be an indoor solution for air pollution. This could be a DIY craft where you use kokedama to decorate your ceiling.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 09:10 IST