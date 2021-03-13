Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Focus on you, advises Kim Kardashian in stunning bikini pictures post divorce
Focus on you, advises Kim Kardashian in stunning bikini pictures post divorce

Sharing a sheer sunkissed photo of herself, the beauty mogul was dressed in a tiny brown bikini while flaunting her perfectly toned figure.
ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Kim Kardashian(Instagram)

Advising her fans to 'focus on you', American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Friday treated fans to stunning bikini pictures. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram to post a pair of sizzling snaps as she could be seen chilling on a poolside bench in the open.

Sharing a sheer sunkissed photo of herself, the beauty mogul was dressed in a tiny brown bikini while flaunting her perfectly toned figure. Donning a minimal make-up look, Kardashian sported two braids with a pair of chunky sunglasses and posed candidly for the camera.

In the backdrop, one can catch a glimpse of lush green grass as the boundary to the pool area where an open umbrella and poolside benches have been installed.

Penning down a self-love advice for her fans, the 40-year-old star wrote in the caption accompanying the photos, "Zone out and focus on you."

More than 1.4 million fans liked the post within 45 minutes of it being posted while many adored the mother-of-four in the comments section.

Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Ok Keeks!!!!!! Hottie!!!!! In the zone (and 4 heart emoticons)." Many others left red heart and fire emoticons.

After filing divorce from her ex-husband and rapper Kanye West, Kardashian and West are not on talking terms. However, their children remain the priority as they have been co-parenting seven-year-old North, three-year-old Chicago, and sons five-year-old Saint and one-year-old Psalm.

The rapper has changed all his phone numbers and told Kardashian that she could only contact him through his security.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
