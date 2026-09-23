For those who prefer soft winter layers, UNIQLO's new collection brings relaxed fits and rich colours

As winter dressing shifts towards warmer layers and textured fabrics, UNIQLO: C is giving everyday wardrobe staples a softer update. The 2026 Fall/Winter collection, designed by British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, explores the theme “Precision of Softness” through cashmere, corduroy, denim and wool. The collection will be available in India from September 25, 2026, online and at select UNIQLO stores. Keller said the collection was designed around the idea of bringing comfort and character together, with particular attention to proportion, texture and movement.

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“For this collection, I wanted to give that softness greater definition, through proportion, texture and the way each piece moves on the body.”

Fluffy cashmere is one of the key parts of the collection

One of the key additions to the Fall/Winter collection is a new cashmere series developed by Keller. The range introduces long-pile fluffy knits that highlight the natural warmth and softness of cashmere while adding a more pronounced surface texture. The collection includes shallow V-neck styles, crew-neck cardigans and turtleneck vests.

The pieces come in muted shades including pink, lemon, oatmeal, charcoal grey and cream, bringing lighter tones into the winter wardrobe. The official UNIQLO collection page also highlights fluffy cashmere, along with new trousers and an Italian leather long belt, as key pieces of the season.

Corduroy gets a lighter update

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Corduroy is another familiar winter fabric featured in the collection, but this time with a lighter and more fluid feel. UNIQLO says the newly developed corduroy fabric is designed to create a fluid drape, with the trousers finished with a leather belt featuring a metal tip. This plays into the collection's broader focus on combining relaxed volumes with more considered details.

Rich bordeaux meets softer winter colours

The collection's colour palette moves between deeper seasonal shades and softer accents. Bordeaux, brown and charcoal provide the richer tones, while lemon, blush pink and green add contrast. New shades of heattech cashmere blends are also introduced for layered fall/winter dressing. The mix gives the collection a winter palette without limiting it to the darker colours traditionally associated with the season.

The collection focuses on relaxed but considered proportions

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{{^usCountry}} Across the collection, denim, wool, cashmere and corduroy are used in silhouettes described by UNIQLO as generous yet controlled. Rather than simply adding volume, the collection focuses on how individual pieces work together through layering, texture and proportion. This is central to Keller's interpretation of “Precision of Softness”. Who is Clare Waight Keller? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across the collection, denim, wool, cashmere and corduroy are used in silhouettes described by UNIQLO as generous yet controlled. Rather than simply adding volume, the collection focuses on how individual pieces work together through layering, texture and proportion. This is central to Keller's interpretation of “Precision of Softness”. Who is Clare Waight Keller? {{/usCountry}}

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Clare Waight Keller is a British fashion designer whose career has included work with Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Pringle of Scotland, Chloé and Givenchy. She became Givenchy's first female artistic director in 2017 and was named Womenswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2018. She launched UNIQLO's: C in 2023 and was appointed UNIQLO's creative director in 2024. Her UNIQLO C collections bring her approach to proportion and modern dressing into the brand's everyday lifewear offering.

UNIQLO: Fall/Winter 2026 collection price and availability

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The collection launches in India on September 25, 2026, and will be available online and at select stores. According to the media announcement, the India collection includes 13 women's items, seven men's items, and one accessory.

Category Price Women's outerwear ₹ 4,900 onwards Men's outerwear ₹ 5,990 onwards Skirts & pants ₹ 3,490 onwards Pants ₹ 4,990 onwards Dresses ₹ 3,490 onwards Knits ₹ 2,990 onwards View All

The official India collection page currently lists individual pieces, including the fluffy cashmere relaxed V-neck sweater at ₹10,900, corduroy volume pants at ₹3,490, and wool-blend Harrington jacket at ₹6,990.

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Frequently Asked Questions When does the UNIQLO: C Fall/Winter 2026 collection launch in India? The collection will be available in India from September 25, 2026. Who designed the UNIQLO: C 2026 Fall/Winter collection? The collection was designed by Clare Waight Keller, a British fashion designer and UNIQLO's Creative Director. What is the theme of the new UNIQLO: C collection? The theme is “Precision of Softness”, focusing on proportion, texture, layering and softer materials.

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