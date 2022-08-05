Friendship Day 2022: Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, celeb-inspired outfits to look glam with your BFFs

Friendship Day 2022: Although International Friendship Day is recognised globally on 30 July, India observes Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. It means that the special occasion is just around the corner. And in case you are planning to spend the day with your best friend, you will need to put your fashionable step forward. However, worry not, as we have you covered with some much-needed inspiration from your favourite Bollywood celebrities and their girl gangs. From Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, pick style tips from your favourite stars to look stunning while stepping out with your best friend on Friendship Day.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

For many of us, our sisters are our best friends since birth. If you plan to spend this Friendship Day with your childhood best friend, take fashion cues from Bollywood's cutest sister duo and look uber-cool while stepping for a fancy lunch or a cosy dinner date. If you love coordinated ensembles, pick a striped black and white ensemble like Alia and style it with gold accessories and minimal makeup. You can also keep it funky like Shaheen and go for a monochromatic fit that screams elegance and comfort. (Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt in kaftan shows moms-to-be how to mix elegance and comfort)

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Kareena, Malaika and Amrita wore these fits for attending Karan Johar's birthday party a few months back. While Kareena looks elegant in a silver knee-length dress, Malaika brought the oomph factor in a purple bralette with neon green shorts and a blazer. Amrita complemented her best friends in a metallic embellished mini dress and chic boots. Which diva would be your and your best friend's inspiration?

Janhvi Kapoor with Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor

If you have party on your mind for this Friendship Day, take inspiration from this sister trio and pick head-turning mini dresses. You can match each other's styling vibe by going for sequinned looks in metallic tones like Janvhi, Shanaya and Khushi. Their ensembles are the perfect pick for going out for drinks or just enjoying a late-night dinner bash at home.

Sara Ali Khan and Janvhi Kapoor

In the click, Sara Ali Khan slipped into a black and white mini dress, and Janhvi chose an embellished thigh-high slit gown. The duo wore the ensembles for making an appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7. If you plan on taking inspiration from Sara and Janhvi, you can style your look minimally like them or go for bold makeup and accessories.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Nothing is better than twinning with your best friend on Friendship Day. So, why not pick outfits in the same colour? Like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The two divas became the star of the show in these looks. You can take inspiration from them if you wish to go the traditional route for this special day. You can also recycle these outfits for Raksha Bandhan or upcoming festivities.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and Amrita Arora

If Sex And The City ever has a Bollywood remake, we would definitely cast Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and Amrita Arora as our leading ladies. Though Malaika Arora in not this click, she would complete the gang. For this Friendship Day, you can take inspiration from any of these stars, and you will look undeniably chic.

Don't forget to send this article to your best friend!