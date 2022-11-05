From Alia to Sara: B'wood looks that will make you fall in love with nose rings

Nose Rings and Nose Pins have always been a part of Indian culture. This small yet scintillating piece of jewellery can instantly add grace and elegance to your look and will give you all the royal vibes. From rocking traditional to a hot party dress, a nose ring can elevate any outfit. They are available in a variety of styles from hoops to nose studs. When it comes to jewellery closets, nose studs are always the best way to add some more personality to your look, but if you have sensitive skin then choosing the right nose ring is important. If you are about to get your nose pierced and confused regarding the type of nose ring you should choose. Then take cues from the top nose rings looks of our favourite Bollywood divas. (Also read: From Kiara to Sonam, here are B'wood-inspired dupatta drapes that are perfect for the wedding season )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Genelia D'souza

Genelia D'Souza in off-white couture saree says 'a woman's best jewellery is her shyness or nose ring' (Instagram)

If you are looking for something to complement your traditional attire then enhance the beauty of your exquisite attire with a traditional Maharashtrian Nath. This beautiful accessory will bring a subtle charm to your ensemble and make you stand out from the crowd. It is mostly available in gold tones, diamonds, rubies and Kundan. Maharashtrian style speaks delicate notes about your style statement and liking. Complement it with minimal makeup, a sleek bun, add a gajra and you will be ready to steal the limelight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Sonam Kapoor

If you are a fan of big and extravagant nose rings then Sonam Kapoor's diamond nose ring is a perfect inspiration for you. (Instagram)

If you are a fan of big and extravagant nose rings then Sonam Kapoor's diamond nose ring is a perfect inspiration for you. Kundan studded nose rings can add a royal charm to your look. You can pair it up even with the most basic outfit and the nose ring will light up your entire appearance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Sara Ali Khan

As she flaunts her large nose ring, Sara Ali Khan looks stunning. (Instagram)

As she flaunts her large nose ring, Sara Ali Khan looks stunning. It is one of the most exquisite nose rings to enhance elegance and attractiveness while also adding a regal flair. This Nath will undoubtedly draw a large amount of attention. They come in a variety of sizes and forms, so you may choose one that matches your style and attire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Alia Bhatt

This lovely stud nose pin by Alia is the ideal accessory for you if you prefer to keep things basic and uncomplicated. (Instagram)

This lovely stud nose pin by Alia is the ideal accessory for you if you prefer to keep things basic and uncomplicated and don't like to exert too much effort in your look. You may pair it with a saree, jeans, or any other clothing and it will instantly upgrade your appearance as it is simple, trendy, and chic. To achieve the glam look, don't forget to apply some kajal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday's intense kohl eyes, oxidized nose pin and earrings added more charm to her look. (Instagram/@ananyapanday)

You can look stunning at any event with just a great outfit, kohled eyes, and exquisitely oxidised nose studs like Ananya Pandey. Nose studs' lovely curved hook style is ideal for people who struggle to keep their piercing in place. A jewel may or may not be perched atop a nose stud which makes it perfect for the everyday look. Young women are also quite fond of simple gold or platinum patterns, as well as silver oxidised nose pins. If you recently had your nose pierced, this is a fantastic choice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter