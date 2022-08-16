From beach to streets

Following in the footsteps of athleisure wear finding its place in the ready-to-wear section, bikini tops from the swimwear section are now seeing the light of the day during all seasons with its alternative function to crop tops and bralettes.

Desi touch

(Photo: Instagram)

Taking a leaf from actor Priyanka Chopra from the Desi Girl styling, pair your bikini top with a matching saree or a contrasting one and give a spin on the traditional blouse style like actor Ananya Panday. Perfect for your friend’s beach wedding, cap it off with a wrist stack of silvers.

Edgy move

(Photo: Instagram)

Throw a black leather blazer over your embroidered bikini top and pair it with a black trouser like actor Tara Sutaria for an edgy biker chick vibe to instantly turn heads. Accessorise your outfit with a choker, high ponytail and heeled boots.

Cosy in co-ordinates

(Photo: Instagram)

Don’t wish to draw attention to your outfit, but still want to try this trend? Take notes from fashion blogger Valeria Lipovetsky, who paired a co-ord set featuring a beige bandeau top and flared pants. Opt for a pair of green stilettos to complete the look on a colour popping note.

Shimmer for the night

(Photo: Instagram)

For your next night out with the girls, take cues from fashion blogger Juhi Godambe and wear a black bikini top under a long sleeve black and silver mesh top and high-waisted silver pants. Nothing screams party all night comfortably like this look.

Printed party

(Photo: Instagram)

Apt for your vacation style, invest in a bikini top and super high-rise skirt set, which looks fresh and tailor- made for tropical getaways. It can be overlayered with a simple white shirt for a more boujee effect, like fashion blogger Kritika Khuranna.

Midi mood

(Photo: Instagram)

Like fashion blogger Riya Jain, your one-shoulder knotted bikini top can be styled with a maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit to amp up your oomph quotient. This look would be perfect for a day at the beach, a dinner outing or even a concert.

Stylists speak

Instead of a baby tee, pair a bandeau top with a high-waisted, loose-fitting denim.

A bustier style bikini top can be easily worn with a blazer set, if the top is a bit too revealing.

A one-shoulder bikini top will easily translate from beachwear to evening wear when worn with the right accessories.

Inputs from celebrity stylist Amaneet Chopra