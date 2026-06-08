From casual outfits to festive wear, here’s how to style one jewellery piece in different ways effortlessly

Jewellery pieces are not something that one can purchase to match every outfit. They are actually those selective pieces that are restyled on different occasions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jia Dholakia, head of designs at Verlas, shared creative ways to rewear one jewellery piece without making your outfits look repetitive.

Ways style one jewellery piece in different ways effortlessly.(Verlas)

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1. A solitaire ring

Style 1: The minimal look

According to Jia, a solitaire ring makes for a timeless statement when styled on its own. Its clean and refined design adds just the right amount of sophistication, making it perfect as an everyday luxury piece or even as an engagement ring.

A solitaire ring makes for a timeless statement when styled on its own. (Verlas)

Style 2: Pair it with a chevron band

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{{^usCountry}} Jia recommends layering your solitaire ring with a chevron curve band to create a more structured and contemporary aesthetic. The combination enhances the brilliance of the solitaire while adding dimension and personality to the styling. Style 3: Create a statement stack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jia recommends layering your solitaire ring with a chevron curve band to create a more structured and contemporary aesthetic. The combination enhances the brilliance of the solitaire while adding dimension and personality to the styling. Style 3: Create a statement stack {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For a bold and trend-forward styling approach, stack the solitaire ring with complementary or contrasting diamond rings, such as a round brilliant-cut bezel ring and an iconic dewdrop bezel ring. The layered effect creates the illusion of a multi-solitaire statement, where the original solitaire still anchors the stack beautifully. 2. Floral ear stud Style 1: Everyday minimal look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a bold and trend-forward styling approach, stack the solitaire ring with complementary or contrasting diamond rings, such as a round brilliant-cut bezel ring and an iconic dewdrop bezel ring. The layered effect creates the illusion of a multi-solitaire statement, where the original solitaire still anchors the stack beautifully. 2. Floral ear stud Style 1: Everyday minimal look {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jia said, “Floral ear studs are the perfect balance of subtle elegance and everyday sophistication.” Their delicate, floral-inspired design adds a soft sparkle that effortlessly complements both casual and refined looks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jia said, “Floral ear studs are the perfect balance of subtle elegance and everyday sophistication.” Their delicate, floral-inspired design adds a soft sparkle that effortlessly complements both casual and refined looks. {{/usCountry}}

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Floral ear studs are the perfect balance of subtle elegance and everyday sophistication. (Verlas)

Style 2: Curate a chic ear stack

You can elevate your floral ear studs by pairing them with solitaire or floral cluster studs to create a curated ear stack. The layered styling adds depth and personality while still maintaining a polished and feminine aesthetic.

3. Diamond oval bangles

Style 1: Keep it chic and coordinated

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“Diamond oval bangles create an effortlessly refined statement when styled together on the same wrist,” said Jia. Mixing different metal tones adds a modern edge while still maintaining a sophisticated and glamorous aesthetic.

Diamond oval bangles create an effortlessly refined statement when styled together on the same wrist, (Verlas)

Style 2: Layer with statement cuffs

You can elevate your diamond oval bangles by pairing them with textured cuffs and bold bracelet styles. Mixing varying designs, finishes, and widths creates a layered wrist stack that feels fashion-forward and luxurious.

Style 3: Style across both wrists

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For a more contemporary and effortless styling approach, wear the diamond oval bangles across both wrists. The contrast of different widths and delicate detailing adds character to the understated elegance of the jewellery.

4. Rings with geometric bands

Style 1: Make minimalism stand out

Rings with geometric bands bring together clean lines and statement design, making them perfect for elevated minimal styling. Their distinctive structure adds a modern touch while still feeling refined and versatile.

Rings with geometric bands bring together clean lines and statement design, making them perfect for elevated minimal styling. (Verlas)

Style 2: Build a contemporary ring stack

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You can style geometric band rings with diamond rings or textured gold rings to create a bold stacked look. Mixing unique shapes, settings, and silhouettes adds depth and personality while keeping the styling sophisticated.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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