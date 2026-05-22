Pearls to kundan: Timeless and elegant jewellery pieces to sparkle at your Eid 2026 celebrations

Eid is a time of happiness, family gatherings, delicious food, and beautiful clothes. Though you don't really need any occasion to dress up but this Eid you can dazzle in the most traditional and festive jewellery pieces. From elegant earrings to sparkling passas, these jewellery pieces are sure to add beauty, confidence, and tradition to your festive celebrations. Give your Eid celebration a traditional lift with these Jewellery pieces (AI Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Style them up with your shararas or festive suits to bling on the festive day. From wearing them during the evening prayers or gifting them to your loved ones, here are some of the jewellery pieces that are sure to make your celebrations memorable.

How to choose the right jewellery for Eid Here are a few simple tips women can follow while choosing Eid jewellery:

Match jewellery with the color of the outfit

Avoid wearing too many heavy pieces together

Choose comfortable designs for long celebrations

Mix traditional and modern styles for a fashionable look

Wear jewellery that reflects personal style and confidence

Type of Jewellery to style with your traditional attire Earrings

Earrings are one of the most loved Eid accessories. Long chandbalis, jhumkas, pearl drops, and stone-studded earrings are very popular for the festival. These earrings look beautiful with traditional outfits like salwar suits, sarees, kaftans, and lehengas. Whether attending family gatherings, Eid prayers, or evening dinners, these earrings beautifully enhance your entire look.