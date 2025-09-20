Ludhiana: Man posing as customer steals diamond rings worth 3.65L from jewellery showroom

A conman posing as a customer stole two diamond rings worth nearly ₹3.65 lakh from a jewellery showroom on College Road. The theft came to light during the evening counting of jewellery, while CCTV footage later confirmed the theft. An FIR under section 305 of BNS has been lodged against the unidentified accused. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint lodged by showroom manager Ketan Chopra, a resident of Samrat Colony, Jassian Road, the incident occurred around 2.15 pm on September 15. A man aged about 40 entered the showroom and asked to see rings. Salesman Gurpratap Singh began showing him various options. The accused pretended to like one ring and handed over ₹2,000 as an advance payment, assuring that he would return the next day to complete the purchase. Shortly after, he left the showroom.

Later in the evening, staff discovered two rings missing during the daily stock count. CCTV footage revealed that while pretending to browse, the accused cleverly distracted the salesman and slipped two diamond rings into his pocket before walking away.

The showroom manager immediately reported the matter to Division Number 8 police station, handing over the CCTV footage. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

Head constable Ashish Kumar, who is investigating the matter, stated that the accused conversed in Hindi with the showroom staff and appeared to be from the Bengal region based on his accent. “Efforts are being made to establish his identity, and he will be nabbed soon,” he said.

