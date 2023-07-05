From chiffon to linen: Discover the most comfortable fabrics for monsoon wedding attire

As the raindrops fall and love fills the air, monsoon weddings offer a unique charm and a touch of romance. These are wonderful occasions to celebrate love, but they can also be a challenge to dress for, especially when temperatures soar and the weather gets humid. Amidst the joyous celebration, one crucial aspect to consider is the choice of fabric for wedding attire. Choosing the right fabric for monsoon wedding attire can make a big difference in keeping you comfortable and stylish throughout the event. Embrace the perfect blend of fashion and practicality through the world of fabrics tailor-made for monsoon weddings. (Also read: Monsoon makeup guide: 7 essential tips to enhance your rainy season beauty )

Most Comfortable Fabrics for Monsoon Wedding Attire

Yehuda Bitton, COO and Fashion Designer at Eli Bitton, shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the most comfortable fabrics that will keep you stylish and at ease during monsoon weddings.

1. Chiffon

Chiffon is a lightweight, sheer fabric that's perfect for monsoon weddings. It's soft and flowy, making it a perfect choice for dresses and skirts. Chiffon also comes in a wide range of colours and patterns, so you can find something that complements your wedding theme. A chiffon dress can keep you cool and comfortable, while still looking elegant and feminine.

2. Cotton

Cotton is a classic fabric that's a great fit for monsoon weddings. It's lightweight and breathable, making it a great choice for dresses, and suits. Cotton also comes in a variety of weaves, from crisp poplin to soft jersey, so you can find something that suits your style. A cotton suit can keep you looking sharp and stylish, while still being comfortable in the heat and humidity.

3. Linen

Linen is a natural fabric that's a pretty good option for monsoon weddings. Whether the rain gods grant you a moment of sunshine amidst the rain clouds or showers persist, linen is a fail-safe option. Its ability to absorb twice as much moisture as cotton ensures that you will always stay comfortable. It also has a unique texture that adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. It's a great choice for dresses. A linen dress can keep you looking stylish, while also being comfortable for a monsoon wedding.

4. Silk

Silk is a luxurious fabric that offers a very convenient option for monsoon weddings. Silk has a beautiful drape, which adds elegance to any outfit. Just be sure to choose lighter-weight silk, like crepe, to stay cool in the heat. A silk dress can keep you looking glamorous and chic, while still being comfortable for a monsoon wedding.

5. Rayon

Rayon is a synthetic fabric that mimics the look and feel of natural fibres like cotton and silk. What sets Rayon apart is its ability to absorb moisture swiftly without retaining body heat. This makes it an excellent choice for those seeking a fabric that keeps them cool and comfortable, even in humid conditions. Rayon also comes in a variety of weaves. A rayon dress can keep you looking stylish, while also being affordable.

“When choosing your monsoon wedding attire, it's important to consider not just the fabric but also the colour and style. Lighter colours like pastels and neutrals are ideal for monsoon and summer weddings, as they reflect the sun and help keep you cool. And when it comes to style, opt for something that's comfortable and easy to move in, like a flowy dress. Whether you prefer chiffon, cotton, linen, silk, or rayon, there's a fabric that's perfect for your style and needs. Just be sure to choose something that's lightweight, breathable, and easy to move in, so you can enjoy your special day without feeling weighed down by your cloth,” concludes Yehuda Bitton.

