From everyday studs to statement earrings: Jewellery essentials every woman should have in her collection

A well-curated wardrobe is built around pieces that can be styled in multiple ways, and jewellery follows the same principle. Rather than saving favourite pieces for special occasions, a jewellery capsule wardrobe focuses on versatile designs that transition effortlessly from everyday dressing to workwear, festive gatherings and evening occasions. The key is to invest in timeless silhouettes that complement different outfits, while leaving room for personal expression. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Armaan Sunil Kothari, founder and managing director of Keemti Jewels, highlighted jewellery pieces every woman should have.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | From beach weddings to royal palace ceremonies, how to pick the right jewellery for every destination wedding

Earrings for every day

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to Kothari, a pair of classic studs is one of the most versatile additions to any jewellery collection. Whether in a minimal diamond setting or a contemporary geometric design, studs work with everything from casual outfits to formal attire. Small hoops and understated drops are equally practical options for those who want a little more definition without making a statement that feels too occasion-specific.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A delicate pendant necklace can be worn on its own for a subtle finish or layered with finer chains for a more considered look,

A necklace that does more

{{^usCountry}} “A delicate pendant necklace can be worn on its own for a subtle finish or layered with finer chains for a more considered look,” said Kothari. Its versatility makes it suitable for shirts, dresses, ethnic wear, and evening separates. A simple chain or a design with a single focal stone can become an everyday signature, while remaining easy to dress up. The essential ring {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A delicate pendant necklace can be worn on its own for a subtle finish or layered with finer chains for a more considered look,” said Kothari. Its versatility makes it suitable for shirts, dresses, ethnic wear, and evening separates. A simple chain or a design with a single focal stone can become an everyday signature, while remaining easy to dress up. The essential ring {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A classic ring adds detail without requiring an elaborate outfit. “Solitaire-inspired designs, clean bands and understated diamond rings can be worn individually for a minimal look or stacked to create a more personal combination,” recommended Kothari. Choosing a design that feels comfortable for regular wear is just as important as its appearance.

The bracelet that ties a look together

A slim bracelet or a delicate diamond bangle brings polish to both everyday and occasion dressing. It can be worn alone for a restrained look or paired with a watch and other fine pieces. Designs with clean lines tend to work particularly well across different settings, making them practical additions to a capsule collection.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A classic ring adds detail without requiring an elaborate outfit.

One statement piece

Kothari highlighted that while versatility is central to a jewellery capsule wardrobe, one distinctive piece can help transform familiar outfits. This could be a pair of sculptural earrings, a bold ring or a more elaborate necklace. The idea is to choose a design that reflects individual style and can be styled in different ways rather than reserved for a single occasion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}