MUMBAI: Work on the ‘green necklace’ to be developed by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) along Mumbai’s Coastal Road will begin soon and will be completed in two years. The ₹400-crore project, which will cover 70 hectares of reclaimed land, will be developed as sprawling gardens and public spaces fronting the Arabian Sea. New York firm to design RIL’s Coastal Road ‘green necklace’

“We are currently in the planning stage and will start work post-monsoon. The first phase will be completed between 18 and 24 months,” said a spokesperson for RIL. Work will commence as RIL has shortlisted New York-based landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Operations, which has executed projects in the US, China and Hong Kong.

The Coastal Road project envisages a continuous waterfront from Priyadarshini Park near Nepean Sea Road through Mahalaxmi and Haji Ali to Worli. It will include forests, gardens, recreational areas and pedestrian spaces, with nearly 60,000 trees proposed to be planted.

According to RIL, 55% of the area will be wooded, while another 25% will be recreational grounds. “The landscape strategy is rooted in native coastal ecology, avoiding exotic species. The plant palette is being selected to withstand salt spray, strong winds and saline soil, replicating a coastal moist forest ecosystem. Sustainability from materials to irrigation systems is embedded across the design,” according to a civic source.

Amenities such as children’s play areas, sports facilities, maidans and pet parks will dot the entire stretch so that residents will not have to travel far to access recreational spaces.

Sports facilities are planned in clusters, with a smaller concentration near Nepean Sea Road and a larger hub under the Haji Ali flyover, where the existing structure provides natural shade. Additional sports pockets are proposed in Worli.

At the southern end, near the Bhulabhai Desai junction, dense forestry is proposed alongside elevated public spaces, sports courts and beach-facing areas. Amphitheatres are also planned for performances and community gatherings.

The narrow stretch near Amarsons Garden will be transformed into a shaded promenade and a maidan modelled on Priyadarshini Park.

In the Mahalaxmi precinct, wooded areas will follow the natural topography, while quieter, meditative spaces are proposed near the Mahalaxmi temple. A large plaza above an underground parking facility with a capacity for 1,200 cars near the Mahalaxmi Racecourse is also planned as a venue for public events.

Further north, towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the park narrows between existing roads and the Coastal Road. The landscape plan proposes shaded walkways, art installations and spaces for collaborative displays by local artists.

At the Worli end, envisaged as the park’s northern gateway, the plan includes refreshment kiosks, food trucks and a festival plaza. A ferris wheel overlooking the Arabian Sea has also been proposed.