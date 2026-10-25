Karwa Chaut 2026: Fashion designers Pallavi Madeshia Yadav, Romaa Agarwal and Tannmayaa Manish give festive wardrobe a modern edit

Festivals bring out the best in traditional dressing, and Karwa Chauth — a celebration of marital bonds — is as much about embracing the fashionista in you as it is about observing age-old rituals. Fashion designers Pallavi Madeshia Yadav, Tannmayaa Manish and Romaa Agarwal in Karwa Chauth look

The ‘KC look’, as it is known in fashion circles, offers the perfect opportunity to reinterpret ethnic wear through contemporary silhouettes, thoughtful detailing and individual expression.

Ahead of the festival, we speak to three designers from Lucknow – Romaa Agarwal, Pallavi Madeshia Yadav and Tannmayaa Manish – who believe festive fashion is about honouring India’s rich sartorial heritage while embracing the evolving language of modern style.

While a love for traditional wear and rooted colours is a common thread for all three, they also enjoy experimenting with styling, contemporary fabrics, cuts and craftsmanship. Their approach? To strike a balance between timeless elegance and modern comfort, allowing women to move with ease through an entire evening after a day of fasting.