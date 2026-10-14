Karwa Chauth 2026: How to choose the right jewellery for your outfit, from traditional gold to statement diamonds
Dishi Somani recommends choosing jewellery to suit both your outfit and personal style. Gold works well with red, maroon, green, or ivory attire, she says.
Karwa Chauth is all about the details – and your jewellery can make your festive look stand out. Whether it's classic red, traditional gold or sparkling diamonds, the right pieces add the perfect touch of glam.Y ou just need the right mix of tradition, style and sparkle. Dishi Somani, founder of Dishis Designer Jewellery, shares a simple guide to styling your jewellery for the occasion.
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Why is jewellery special for Karwa Chauth?
Jewellery on Karwa Chauth is never just jewellery. A mangalsutra is a symbol of a husband and wife’s union. Bangles are considered a symbol of good luck. The earrings and rings a woman wears are often those of her beloved. That is why Karwa Chauth jewellery holds a different kind of value as compared to everyday wear.
How to choose the right jewellery option?
According to Dishi, red is a classic colour choice for Karwa Chauth, a symbol of love and tradition. If you wear red sarees or lehengas, gold jewellery with classic designs gives an expensive appearance. You can choose Kundan jewellery or jhumkas along with bangles, which are a great choice for any outfit without compromising the outfit's beauty. If you are specific about some colours, red, maroon, green, and ivory outfits suit well with those jewels.
“Diamonds can be a good choice if you want to try something simple and elegant on your special day,” highlighted Dishi. Diamond-studded earrings and necklaces look excellent with pastel sarees or embroidered ensembles and modern lehengas.
How to get the right balance?
Dishi recommends choosing jewellery according to the look you want to carry. For example, an extensively embellished neck blouse matches a pair of earrings, while a simple dress works well with some layered pieces of jewellery. Do not forget about your comfort because most probably you will be wearing this piece of jewellery all day long and till late at night.
Choosing between gold jewellery, red-toned accessories, or diamonds will give you the most festive look as per your personality. On the occasion of this Karwa Chauth, go ahead and add a modern twist to this old tradition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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