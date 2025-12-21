Priyanka Chopra reveals how Nick Jonas once flew her above the clouds to look for moon on Karwa Chauth

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas never miss a chance to dish out relationship goals, both on and off social media. Adding another moment to their love story, Priyanka has now revealed how Nick once went the extra mile to make Karwa Chauth truly special by taking her above the clouds so she could catch a glimpse of the moon. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their relationship public only after they got engaged in July 2018.

Priyanka reveals

Recently, Priyanka appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show 4, where she joined Kapil Sharma for a candid chat and opened up about her personal life with husband and ] singer Nick Jonas. During the conversation, the actor also shared how Nick goes out of his way to make Karwa Chauth special for her.

"Humne itni ajeeb ajeeb jagahon pe moon ko dhundhne ki koshish ki hai. Ek baar woh stadium pe the aur show ho raha hai. Chand mile hi nahi. Clouds the aur baarish aane wali thi. 60-70 hazaar log the show mein aur woh show kar rahe the. 10 baj gaye, 11 baj gaye, dikh hi nahi raha that (We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible),” Priyanka recalled.

The actor added, “Ek romantic cheez bataun? Woh apne plane mein clouds ke upar leke gaye aur chaand dhikhaya aur phir humne vrat toda (Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon).”

Following this, Kapil asked, “Phir, sirf vrat toda (So, you just broke your fast)?” Priyanka laughed and said, “Nahi mithai bhi khai (No, I had sweets too).”

Priyanka and Nick made their relationship public only after they got engaged in July 2018. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding involving both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on 1 and 2 December 2018. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Priyanka’s next project

After films such as Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj as Kumbha.