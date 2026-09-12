Ameesha Patel’s Mother’s ₹5 Lakh Diamond Bangles Stolen, House Help Arrested

Actor Ameesha Patel’s mother, Asha Patel’s, filed a case that her bangles worth ₹5 lakh were stolen from her house, in January. Now, months later, the Mumbai police have arrested their 40-year-old domestic worker for stealing the diamond-studded jewellery. Ameesha Patel

Reported by FPJ, the accused identified as Seema Vinod Ghate of Virar has been working at Ameesha Patel’s mother’s house for almost one and a half years. Ever since the bangles were stolen, Asha had doubts about Ghate’s involvement in the robbery.

She had been questioning her about it, but after repeated denials, Asha approached the Marine Drive Police in Mumbai and lodged a complaint.