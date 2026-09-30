Science City Dehradun gets ₹14 crore additional central funding

The Science City Dehradun project is set to receive an additional ₹14 crore from the Centre, with Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about the decision through a letter. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The additional funding is part of a larger gap requirement of about ₹39 crore for the project. According to the information shared by the state government, the Culture Ministry will meet around ₹14 crore of the gap, while the Uttarakhand government and Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) will contribute about ₹25 crore.

Shekhawat said in his letter that the ministry took the decision after findings from a review meeting on the project. The additional amount will be treated as the central share and will relate to the cost of new and essential components of the project.

The ₹14 crore central contribution will be shared with the state government in a 60:40 ratio, following the funding arrangement of the original project, according to the information provided by the state government.

The decision is being presented as a step towards completing the Science City project in Dehradun. The project is intended to provide a facility focused on scientific knowledge and innovation.

Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shekhawat for the Centre’s decision to provide the additional funding. He said the Science City would become an important centre for modern scientific knowledge and innovation for students, young people and those interested in science in Uttarakhand.

The funding arrangement places the additional central contribution alongside the state government and UCOST’s proposed share of the overall gap funding. The state government has said the total gap funding requirement is approximately ₹39 crore, with the Centre accounting for around ₹14 crore and the state government and UCOST together accounting for around ₹25 crore.

The announcement follows a review of the project and addresses the additional funding identified as necessary for new and essential components. No further details on the specific components or their costs were provided in the information released by the state government.