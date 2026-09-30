US lawmakers in India: Why a congressional visit matters after the Russia sanctions law

The law allows Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas, a list that by current import volumes would include India if the President so decides.

A delegation of US lawmakers visited India and met senior officials shortly after President Donald Trump signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law.

The delegation was led by Congressman Brian Mast, chair of the House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee, and included lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties. The group met foreign secretary Vikram Misri and defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and was hosted by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

After its meetings in Delhi, the delegation travelled to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh to meet the Dalai Lama. Congressional delegations visit India fairly regularly, but this one came at a sensitive point in the relationship.

What is the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act? Trump signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 (SRIA) into law on September 18, two days after it passed the House of Representatives. The law is named after Senator Lindsey Graham, the Republican who introduced an earlier version with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal in April 2025 and pushed it for more than a year before his sudden death in July.

That first version proposed tariffs as high as 500% on buyers of Russian energy. The final law caps them at 100% and limits them to the five largest purchasers.

The law does not name a country. The US Trade Representative, in consultation with the secretaries of state and energy, identifies the five largest importers of Russian crude oil and natural gas by volume over the preceding 12 months, and reassesses the list every 180 days. The US President decides whether to impose tariffs and at what rate, up to the 100% ceiling.

Countries whose Russian gas imports account for less than 15% of Russia’s gas exports, and which are taking significant steps to reduce them, are exempt. That provision shields several European nations, not India and China.

The 12-month lookback period captures a surge in India’s purchases of Russian oil. India scaled back those purchases under US pressure through much of 2025, but after the war in West Asia effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, Washington issued a series of general licences temporarily allowing countries including India to buy Russian oil to cover the shortfall. India’s Russian crude imports rose 34% month-on-month to a record in June, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, and Russia supplied 51.1% of India’s crude imports in July, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative.

So far, no tariffs have been imposed under the law. Most Indian exports to the US currently face a 10% duty under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, on top of standard import duties, and a bilateral trade agreement remains unsigned.

Also read: US envoy Gor visits Golden Temple, jathedar, Dhami raise Sikh issues