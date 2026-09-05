Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after over two-month stay in Ladakh

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama returned to his official residence here on Friday morning after spending over two months in Ladakh. Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees from inside his car upon his arrival in Dharamshala on Friday. (AP Photo)

He arrived at Kangra airport, where senior Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) officials, including Tibetan chief justice commissioner Yeshi Wangmo, speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and officiating Sikyong Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi, were present to receive him.

He received a warm welcome from thousands of Tibetans, devotees and well-wishers along the route from Gaggal airport to McLeodganj.

Members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, senior CTA officials, monks and devotees also assembled at the Thekchen Choeling Tsuglagkhang and outside the Dalai Lama’s residence in McLeodganj to welcome him back to his Dharamshala home. McLeodganj in Dharamshala has been the Dalai Lama’s exile home for more than six decades and remains the centre of his religious and public activities. Dharamshala is also home to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government-in-exile, and a vibrant community of Tibetans living in exile.

After leaving Dharamshala on June 5, the Dalai Lama travelled to Delhi, where he successfully underwent left knee replacement surgery on June 8. He remained in Delhi during his recovery until June 28. Following his recovery, he travelled to Ladakh, where he spent the subsequent two months and seven days engaging in teachings, public audiences, and various public programmes.

His Ladakh visit included celebrations of his 91st birthday, prayer ceremonies and his participation in the concluding session of the Yarchos Chenmo (Great Summer Debate) at Matho.

His return to Dharamshala follows a prolonged absence from his home base.